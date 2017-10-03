‘The Walking Dead’s Gregory And Simon Actors Took Their Bromance Off-Set

It’s easy to see cast and crew of The Walking Dead sure do act like a family, especially when they reveal they’re living together off of the set!

Though Xander Berkeley and Steven Ogg play characters who should be on opposite sides for the upcoming war between Rick and Negan, the actors have taken their bro-mance to new levels. While visiting the set of The Walking Dead‘s 100th episode, ComicBook.com heard all about the two actors’ next level friendship which lead to their living together in Georgia during production.

“I’ll lay out the cards on table of bromance, we’re living together!” Berkeley said. “We’re roommates here in town while we’re here and we are having a ball as friends and supporting one another and dealing with how hard it is to be away from your kids. And trying to be creative and constantly active even on days when you don’t know whether you’re going to work or not.”

The fun Berkeley and Ogg are having off-set carries over onto the AMC series quite clearly when their Gregory and Simon characters share the screen. The chemistry is undeniable, even when Ogg’s Simon pushes Berkeley’s Gregory to into uncomfortable corners.

That, paired with the two actor’s beloved backgrounds, is enough to make The Walking Dead showrunner Scott Gimple geek out.

“I remember when Scott [Gimple] described to me the scene that he was writing over the phone,” Berkeley said. “He said, ‘Look, I know you’ve got all these great box office movies and art films that you’ve been doing forever, and Steven, I know he’s done a lot of theater, you haven’t met this guy yet, but really, the little pop culture junky in me is just so excited about these scene that I’m writing where George Mason of 24 gets to face off with Trevor of Grand Theft Auto. I’m so excited about this.’”

The Walking Dead‘s sibling series Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9 pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead will return for its eighth season on October 22, 2017. The Season Eight premiere will mark 100 episodes overall for the popular AMC series. For complete coverage and insider info all season long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.