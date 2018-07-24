‘The Walking Dead’s Danai Gurira Posts Heartfelt Goodbye to Andrew Lincoln

After several months of rumors and reports, Andrew Lincoln took to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con to confirm the truth. Season 9 will be his last on The Walking Dead, and fans will need to say goodbye to the show’s lead protagonist, Rick Grimes.

Lincoln addressed the crowd in Hall H on Friday morning, and since then, has received an overwhelming response of thanks from his fans and co-stars. The most touching of these goodbyes however, came Monday night, from Lincoln’s on-screen love interest and scene partner, Danai Gurira.

Ever since the end of Season 2, Gurira has played the Katana-wielding Michonne on the hit AMC series. The last couple seasons have featured a growing love story between her character and Rick Grimes, both of them having lost partners to the apocalypse.

To bid farewell to her co-star, Gurira tweeted out a heart-warming message, thanking Lincoln for their time together.

“I truly believe Andrew Lincoln is the best leading man on TV,” Gurira wrote. “He has made us all better with his leadership, dedication, heart, and generosity. I couldn’t be thankful enough for the time I’ve gotten to work with him and learn from him. It’s been an honor, sir.”

I truly believe Andrew Lincoln is the best leading man on TV. He has made us all better with his leadership, dedication, heart, and generosity. I couldn’t be thankful enough for the time I’ve gotten to work with him and learn from him. It’s been an honor, sir. #SDCC #TWDFamily pic.twitter.com/r23gfkid7n — Danai Gurira (@DanaiGurira) July 24, 2018

Along with the message, Gurira shared a few pictures of the duo from this year’s Comic-Con event, the first of which shows the entire Walking Dead panel surrounding Lincoln in a massive group hug. This took place not long after the actor confirmed that Season 9 would be his last.

