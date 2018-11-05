‘The Walking Dead’ Posts Touching Tribute Video to Andrew Lincoln

Andrew Lincoln has officially made his exit from The Walking Dead, which means that we’ve seen the last of Rick Grimes on the main show. After Sunday night’s episode, AMC posted a farewell video online, where other cast members from the show talked about their time with Lincoln on the set, telling fans all over the world what an incredible leader he is behind the scenes.

You can check out the full video above! (Heads up, there are definitely some major spoilers in the video! Watch at your own risk.)

Actors Norman Reedus, Danai Gurira, Khary Payton, Katelyn Nacon, Lauren Cohan, Ross Marquand, Pollyanna McIntosh all speak in the video, saying that Lincoln was a constant example of how people should lead, and how kind he was to work with. Producers Gale Anne Hurd, Denise Huth, and Tom Luse also sing the praises of Lincoln in the video.

There are a couple of moments where Lincoln also takes the floor, reflecting on the nine years he’s spent playing Rick Grimes.

Fortunately, for all of those who have spent a decade watching Rick on screen, you’ll still get to see him again. It was announced on Talking Dead that Lincoln would be reprising the role of Rick Grimes for a series of three original movies on AMC.

“This is not a trick. This is the end of Rick Grimes on The Walking Dead. This is not going to be the end of Rick Grimes’ story,” said Walking Dead producer and chief content officer Scott Gimple.”We’re going to continue telling Rick Grimes’ story in a series of AMC original films. There’s a lot of story to tell.”

In a press release from AMC, Gimple explained that the films would show Rick’s life after he was taken away in the helicopter at the end of this week’s episode.

“These films are going to be big evolutions of what we’ve been doing on the show, with the scope and scale of features. We’re starting with the first part of the continuing story of Rick Grimes, and there is much more on the way, featuring yet-unseen worlds of The Walking Dead and faces from the show’s past, as well as new characters we hope to become favorites, told by TWD veterans and emerging voices. We want to break new ground with different, distinct stories, all part of the same world that’s captured our imagination for nearly a decade of the Dead.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.