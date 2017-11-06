Did Morales Die In ‘The Walking Dead’ Comics?

WARNING: Major Spoilers ahead for the latest episode of The Walking Dead! Continue reading at your own risk…

Just as shocking as the return of Morales one week ago, The Walking Dead sent fans into a frenzy once again. Rick began to tell Morales of what Negan had done to Glenn and the rest of the group, and it seemed as though his old friend was starting to come around. Unfortunately, he didn’t get the chance, as Daryl shot him in the head with a crossbow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It was incredibly disappointing to fans to see Morales go down so quickly after he returned, and his untimely fate has many looking back into the comics for answers. Did the character die at the same point in Robert Kirkman’s source material?

Well, that’s difficult to answer, because Morales wasn’t in The Walking Dead comics.

Like Daryl, Morales was created specifically for the show, to give the Atlanta group some more numbers. When the character took his family to Alabama with him, it helped show the difference in how people could think and make decisions in the apocalypse.

The big question now is whether or not Morales will be the character that crosses over with Fear the Walking Dead. We know that one character is going to appear on the other program, and many will be wondering what happened in all that time that he was gone. With Fear still a couple of years behind The Walking Dead in the timeline, there’s definitely a chance that we’ll see Morales again.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. For complete coverage and insider info all season long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.