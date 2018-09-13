‘The Walking Dead’ Reveals Best Look Yet at Rick Grimes’ Deadly New Weapon

The Walking Dead season 9 will make fans feel the pain of star Andrew Lincoln‘s departure, but before Rick Grimes leaves the show, he’s apparently planning to go down swinging (literally)!

As you can see below, a new Walking Dead season 9 promo puts Rick front and center and officially introduces the world to his new weapon of choice. Check that out below!

As you can see, Rick looks extremely comfortable with his new mace weapon, which definitely raises some interesting parallels between the styles of leadership preferred by Mr. Grimes and Mr. Negan, respectively. Rick has apparently learned that a leader must be denoted by his weapon, and this mace definitely has a “scepter of leadership” subtext to it. The weapon was first confirmed from Walking Dead season 9 set photos and videos, but seeing it in this official promo has already inspired fans to sanctify the tool, and begin the all-important process of giving it an official name!

Our favorite suggestion so far is “Lucifer.” The male spin on Negan’s iconic “Lucille,” combined with the devil reference, would make the connection between Rick and Negan even stronger, and more thrilling for hardcore fans. No matter the name, the mace definitely hints that by the time of the 18-month jump between seaons 8 and 9, Rick has become more “Negan” than he ever wanted to.

As Walking Dead season 9 trailers have suggested, the struggle to hold this new society together that Rick preached in the season 8 finale could be much harder than those initial hopeful speeches would’ve suggested. There have already been some risky choices made to to keep the conflicting camps of ex-saviors and Rick’s alliance from tearing each other apart, and it looks like there are going to be a lot more on the horizon. That’s not even counting what potentially unfolds when Rick’s allies like Maggie and Daryl find out Negan is still alive in captivity — or when Rick has to use that mace to enforce his own personal brand of law and order.

Fear the Walking Dead currently airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season on Oct. 7, 2018.