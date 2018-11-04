Why ‘The Walking Dead’ Should Kill Rick Grimes

The Walking Dead is doing the unthinkable this weekend, officially saying goodbye to its leading man, Andrew Lincoln. The franchise-leading character Rick Grimes will be written off the show for good, and there are a lot of different theories about how this could happen. Some of these theories involve Rick dying, as the rest of his family has, but many fans are crossing their fingers and hoping that doesn’t happen.

However, what if a death is actually the perfect way to write Rick off of the show?

Look, I get it. No one wants to see Rick Grimes die. It’s going to be an incredibly painful experience, especially for those of us who have watched the show from the beginning. But as tough as it may be to watch, it’s the right way to say goodbye to the beloved character.

Rick has worked for the entire series to rebuild civilization, and he is on the verge of making that happen. If it meant sacrificing himself to save what everyone has worked so hard for, Rick would do it in a heartbeat. That sort of sacrifice is exactly what Rick has been about throughout the entire series, and it would be a fitting way for him to go.

There’s also the manner of the way he wanted the world to be. Last season, Rick realized that it wasn’t the world he was accustomed to anymore, and that men like him may not be the ones who are able to start things over. The new world, Carl’s world, might not be the right one for Rick to live in anymore.

From a storytelling standpoint, Rick’s death could also offer fans plenty of closure. We’d all like to see Rick come back at some point, but the “maybe” factor of Rick potentially riding off into the sunset will be agonizing for everyone watching. Like Heath and his “PPP” card, we will be questioning Rick’s whereabouts for the rest of the series. Every cliffhanger will result in fans wondering “Does this mean Rick is coming back?” instead of actually watching the story that’s unfolding on the show itself.

Rick’s leaving, that much is certain. Instead of giving him a mysterious ending that keeps him in fandom purgatory for the rest of time, let the man rest.

