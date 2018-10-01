When Does ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5 Start?

Fear the Walking Dead‘s fourth season concluded on Sunday night, with a fifth season on the way in 2019.

Season Five of Fear the Walking Dead will begin production in November, returning to the Austin, Texas area to explore the “greater” area and Texas in its new episodes. While an official premiere date has not yet been revealed, the new episodes will likely follow Season Nine of The Walking Dead’s finale.

The Walking Dead typically airs from Valentine’s Day weekend and the seven Sundays which follow. If The Walking Dead begins the second half of its ninth season on February 10, Fear the Walking Dead would most likely return on April 14, 2019. The show will then air eight episodes before a Mid-Season Five break, dropping new content at San Diego Comic Con in July, and returning in late August or early September for its final eight episodes.

“We are filming in Austin again for Season Five,” Fear the Walking Dead co-showrunner Ian Goldberg told ComicBook.com. “But what we can say is we, without giving away sort of where we’re going story-wise, we will be exploring different parts of the greater Austin area, and possibly the greater Texas area, as part of the story we’re telling. So we’re always trying to avoid repetition, and that will continue, yeah, as these characters take the next evolution in their journey.”

Moving forward, fans should expect more crossover between The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, as well as additional Dead universe content with more opportunities for familiar faces to pop up. According to AMC executies, there are movies and more spinoffs in development, as the Dead universe is looking to expand and continue for another decade.

Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019. The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. For more updates and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!

