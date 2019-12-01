When Does The Walking Dead Return?

The tenth season of The Walking Dead shocked fans last week in the aftermath of Dante’s shocking betrayal, with the communities left dazed and confused after Siddiq’s murder. After Father Gabriel took care of the Whisperer spy and Michonne discovered a potential new ally across the waves, the survivors were still left between a rock and a horde of zombies after Carol and Daryl are lured into a trap by Alpha. Now, the Whisperer War is set to kick off, and fans are dying to know what happens next. Unfortunately, everyone will have to wait a little while longer to find out.

The Walking Dead is currently on their winter break after the midseason finale, and the 10th season will pick up once again next year. There is not a new episode tonight on Sunday, December 1st, and fans will have to wait a couple months for the show to return on February 23, 2020.

There are a lot of questions that will likely stir up much speculation in the coming weeks, especially when it comes to Michonne’s journey to the Chesapeake Bay and Negan‘s time with the Whisperers.

Michonne has embarked on a boat toward Bloodsworth Island, the supposed home of a community where new character Virgil claims he’s from. While Michonne is expecting to receive some supplies that can aid her allies in the coming war, Virgil actor Kevin Carroll recently teased to TV Insider that there will a lot of surprises in their immediate storyline.

“This is a world where all facets of humanity are up for grabs, depending on the situation, because of the need to survive,” Carroll explained. “It makes everything we do as human beings — they become valuable depending on how it serves survival in this period. But in terms of being trustworthy, I think that’s a part of the fun of the journey to figure out for our fans, but they have to also understand, as, within the world in which we’ve developed, every facet of humanity is up for grabs because of everybody’s need to survive. So, I’m going to leave it at that, and tell them to have a great time figuring it out.”

As far as Negan goes, fans should expect the enigmatic survivor to continue to surprise with his actions — especially now that he’s a part of the Whisperer’s camp. Jeffrey Dean Morgan himself teased that fans won’t be seeing a full heroic turn from the former leader of the Saviors while appearing at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year.

“People want to say a redemption arc, I don’t know if it’s much of a redemption arc, because I think he’s always been who he is. We’ll see,” Morgan explained. “I don’t think that he’s excited for Negan to be Negan, I think he’s going to be battling a bunch of things within himself this season.”

The Walking Dead returns to AMC for more episodes of Season 10 on February 23, 2020.