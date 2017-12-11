When Does ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Return?

Update: The Walking Dead Midseason Premiere date has now been officially announced as February 25, 2018.

Following Sunday’s midseason finale of The Walking Dead, the AMC series will take its yearly hiatus before returning in early 2018.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though an official return date for the back half of The Walking Dead Season 8 has not yet been revealed, the zombie drama will most likely return on Sunday, February 11, 2018. Typically, The Walking Dead returns on the Sunday closest to Valentine’s Day.

In 2018, however, the February 11 date would be a bit earlier than recent season, making a February 18, 2018 return date possible. Furthermore, in Season 7 and Season 8, The Walking Dead pushed its season premiere dates back from the October 15 weekend seen in previous years to October 23 and October 22, respectively.

Episode 8×08, the midseason finale, is titled, “How It’s Gotta Be.” The official synopsis for How It’s Gotta Be reads, “Every story and battle from the first half of the season comes together.” The episode has an extended run time, scheduled to run from 9 pm ET to 10:28 pm ET before a new episode of Talking Dead.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Morgan Jones actor Lennie James says the three words he would use to describe the midseason finale episode are, “Please don’t blink.” It will all play out on Sunday night and set the stage for a climactic Season 8B for The Walking Dead‘s All Out War story.

When AMC makes an official announcement regarding The Walking Dead‘s return date, ComicBook.com/TheWalkingDead will have it covered.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. For complete coverage and insider info all season long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.