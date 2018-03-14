‘The Walking Dead’ Star Tom Payne Wants To Be Wolverine

With Wolverine set to inevitably recast at some point, The Walking Dead‘s Tom Payne is interested in carrying the X-Men character’s big screen torch.

“If they did recast the Wolverine part, I’d be well up for it,” Payne told TVGuide. Standing at 5-feet-7-inches-tall, the actor is a closer fit to the character as he appears on the pages of Marvel Comics. “Wolverine is actually like 5’1″, or 5’2″ or something,” Payne points out. “And Hugh, he was brilliant, but he was much, much, much bigger.”

Speaking to ComicBook.com previously, Payne noted he is well aware of the fact that he would have to bulk up for the part. It’s a challenge he is more than willing to take. After all, he did grow real hair and a beard to better fit the part of The Walking Dead‘s Paul “Jesus” Rovia character, which he has played since the show’s sixth season.

Whether or not Wolverine is recast any time soon is still anybody’s guess. The character is laying in limbo as the X-Men characters would be transferred to Marvel Studios’ ownership should Disney acquire Fox. This would mean the character would be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside Avengers characters and primed for a reboot with the recasting. Still, Fox has plans for Dafne Keen’s X-23 to get a standalone movie which might conflict with recasting the character she appeared next to in Logan.

Outside of The Walking Dead, Payne is known for his roles in films such as Mindgamers, The Physician, Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day, and a role in Waterloo Road. He might have some competition for the role, seeing as Scott Eastwood is also campaigning for Wolverine.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.