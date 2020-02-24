The Walking Dead Recap With Spoilers: Midseason 10 Premiere

The Walking Dead returned on Sunday night after a longer than usual midseason break. The episode picked up right where its predecessor left off: Carol, Daryl, Connie, Kelly, Magna, Jerry, and Aaron were trapped in a cave and surrounded by walkers. It was Alpha's trap which Carol literally fell right into and the rest of the group, as well. The episode proved to be a potentially tragic finale as a couple of characters are now presumed dead in an off-screen farewell but, as fans know with The Walking Dead, never count someone out until you see a body (see: Glenn under the dumpster). Spoilers follow in this recap for The Walking Dead Episode 10x09 (Squeeze). To open the episode, the line-up of characters trapped in the cage is the centerpiece. Carol realizes it is her fault everyone is trapped but that doesn't mean she is going to start acting more rationally as emotions get the best of her throughout the episode. Alpha taunts the survivors, standing above them to hear a scream from Carol before going back to her pack and presuming these people are going to die, but not caring to make sure of it herself. The effort to get includes hopping across rocks Super Mario style as a means to avoid getting bit or scratched by the walkers below. Aaron and Daryl drummed up the plan and, somehow, everyone makes it across the pit to try to find a way out because up wasn't working.

Cave Ambush (Photo: Jace Downs/AMC) Magna is quick to point out that this is Carol's fault. Silence might indicate that others agree. Daryl comes to her aid though, insisting there is no time to argue and shuts down the finger pointing to encourage finding a way out. Later, when things calm down and the dead are not around, Daryl sits with Carol and explains to her why her decisions are so bad and that he can't trust her anymore. Earlier, he told the group Carol is having a hard time because she is claustrophobic, something she never told him (or displayed since the Center for Disease Control episode in season 1) so Carol realizes that Daryl knows her better than she may have thought. Daryl's pleas are ultimate useless as Carol admits that she wants Alpha to suffer and beg for mercy before she dies. "We fight for our future," Daryl tells her, sensibly. "We don't fight for revenge." Suddenly, Magna is attacked by a Whisperer in the cave. It turns out, a bunch of Whisperers have been lingering for an ambush and despite having the jump on the group and knowing the layout of the caves (at least better than the Daryl's group did), they are all defeated soundly and none of the good guys are injured. Instead, the action sequence leads to Jerry finding an arrow engraved on the wall, indicating not only that the Whisperers should know these caves, but that a way out might be that way.

Whisperer Lovin' Meanwhile, Negan has been hanging out with Alpha and getting some face time with the leader of the Whisperers. Daryl's group has indicated to her that they know where the horde, which implies there is a mole in the group. Negan, after his own experiences with Dwight, suggests that it must have been Gamma. Beta is sent off to find her and Negan gains some respect but not before Alpha puts a knife between his legs and threatens to cut off his pride and joy if he is just trying to sell paranoia. To cap their story in the episode, Negan and Alpha puts a strong twist on the comic story. Negan is escorted away from the camp and made to believe he is about to be executed. In true to Negan style, he nevers shuts up along the way but becomes emotional when he starts justifying his actions and leadership style as opposed to Alpha's which are not an effort to save people. Instead, she tells him to remove his clothes and when he turns around she has also removed hers. Negan is skeptic of the situation at first but ultimately hooks up with Alpha in the woods and she insists he "stop talking."