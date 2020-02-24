New The Walking Dead: World Beyond Trailer Debuts

AMC premiered a new look at limited event series The Walking Dead: World Beyond during an episode of Talking Dead airing after The Walking Dead's midseason 10 premiere. This latest teaser sees young survivors Hope (Alexa Mansour), Iris (Aliyah Royale), Elton (Nicolas Cantu), and Silas (Hal Cumpston) set out on a dangerous quest to rescue the girls' father, Leo Bennett (Joe Holt), described in early casting details as "a solid family man and respected professor with a generous heart and unwavering optimism for the future." Leading to him is a map labeled "CRM," the same clandestine organization that snatched Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) from The Walking Dead.

“What I love about World Beyond is that it starts with a younger group and people who were really young when this all started,” Julia Ormond, who portrays hardened community leader Elizabeth, previously told the AMC Blog. "For them, it’s like 'OK, boomers. You guys messed up. It’s up to us to save the world.' It’s definitely got that vibe."

Elizabeth can be seen clad in all black, wielding a scary-looking weapon used to put down "empties," the spinoff's nickname for walkers borrowed from the comic books. Ormond's character has a key role to play in this new series revolving around a community based out of a Nebraskan university campus.

"In World Beyond, the character I’m playing is a leader of a formidable society. It’s an extension of the other worlds we’ve seen, but she’s another kind of community leader," Ormond said. "I went into an actor panic because there have been so many great leadership roles. [Laughs] Andrew Lincoln, Lennie James… just such strong characters that have lent different sides of what my responsibility is."

Ormond continued, "I think she’s more in the pragmatic zone. For me, the pragmatism that some of the characters have is really about devoting yourself to the future of the human race — not even the planet. The planet is going to survive, but it’s the human race that’s at risk. What role do you take? What tactics do you sign up for? At some point, the buck has to stop somewhere."

ComicBook.com over the weekend revealed an exclusive new look at the series co-created by Scott Gimple and Matt Negrete.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond will feature two young female protagonists and focus on the first generation to come-of-age in the apocalypse as we know it. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond premieres Sunday, April 12 at 10/9c on AMC following The Walking Dead's Season 10 finale.