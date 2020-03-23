The Walking Dead: Rick's Hidden Message to Michonne Revealed

(Photo: AMC)

The Walking Dead said goodbye to Michonne in Sunday night's Episode 10x13 (What We Become) as the character found some items which belonged to her love Rick Grimes and elected to pursue him. Until now, Danai Gurira's character had thought Rick was dead. However, a message engraved on an iPhone with a picture of Judith and Michonne to match gave her hope about what's next. The Japanese letters on the phone might have been why Michonne became so emotional because, as it turns out, this was a message from Rick confirming his survival to his wife Michonne.

The message on the iPhone said, "Believe a little bit longer." This was confirmed by showrunner Angela Kang, who offered a bit of insight regarding Michonne's final episode of the series while talking to Insider. Ultimately, Michonne ended up joining a caravan of more than a thousand survivors as she had only just begun her search for Rick Grimes. Whether or not this caravan is going to lead her to Rick is unknown, but it will play out in the upcoming movies.

"The phone is obviously a hint at some larger story that took place," Kang said. As for what took place and how it all ended up on Virgil's boat, only time will tell, but Rick's location of "north" has now been confirmed as the universe finally starts to head in his direction.

What will be interesting to see is how Michonne's caravan of more than a thousand survivors will interact with the group which took Rick Grimes away from Alexandria. The logo on the helicopter represented a group referred to as CRM, revealed to be a military group which is going to be sprawling a large portion of the country with a lot of survivors. Could Michonne and Rick end up coming face to face with allegiances to groups which end up in a disagreement?

