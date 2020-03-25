The Walking Dead Recap With Spoilers: Look At The Flowers

(Photo: Jace Downs / AMC) The episode begins in the past with Carol coming to Negan's cell. He thinks he is going to be executed, requesting a t-bone steak and a scoop of Rocky Road ice cream. She is offering him another way out. He is curious what will happen if he squanders the opportunity to kill Alpha and he doesn't want to see Alexandria suffer because of that. Carol believes it needs to be done to help everyone. She promises him this is an opportunity to make people forget what he did. He needs to bring Alpha's head and that's what people will remember him for. She gives him her word. Now, she places Alpha's reanimated head on a pike, moments after Negan delivered it to her. He is eager to spread the word but she is angered that he took so long. He explains that he had to find a way to survive. She won't go back yet and tells him to wait to go back. "You're free now, Negan," she tells him. "Do whatever the hell you want. Wait, don't wait." The Walking Dead's opening credits play.

Continued The survivors of the Hilltop battle gather together. Jerry is thrilled to see Magna has survived. Rosita tends to her bad bruising from the fight with Beta, aided by Eugene. She encourages him to get moving to go find Stephanie. Per her encouragement, he stands before everyone and admits that he has made a friend over the radio. He is ready to go meet her and the idea has been pitched. Outside, Magna and Yumiko discuss going on the trip but Magna is finally ready for a routine. She does encourage Yumiko to go on the trip. Jerry spends time with his kids before talking with Ezekiel. Jerry is going to head out on the trip.

Continued Meanwhile, Beta finds Alpha's head on the pike. A Whisperer rules that he is the Alpha now after suspecting Negan of having done this. Beta insists this Whisperer remove his mask. He demands he listen to Alpha and asks him what she's saying. He pushes his face close to hers and allows her to bite him. He goes on to take the head and hold it close. Elsewhere, Negan goes to the cabin where he was holding Lydia. She's gone and Darryl greets him with a crossbow in his face. Negan reaches into his pocket and shows him Alpha's mask. He explains that he killed Alpha and that's why "your girlfriend let me out of that cell." In the woods, Carol hears creepy whispers as she walks alone. She sees Alpha, who tells her she is always watching.

Continued In a small town, Beta walks with the man whose face was bitten by Alpha. When he tries to kill a walker, Beta cuts him down and allows it to eat him. He raises up Alpha's head in a bag and heads into a building as if it told him to. Inside, he finds a note that says "those two eyes see one truth" and a shotgun. He sees a poster of himself on the wall from his music days. He lashes out and smashes a guitar. In the woods, Carol continues to be haunted by Alpha. She criticizes Carol for being lost, just like her boy, who died "alone and afraid just like Sophia." Alpha says the only way to take her head is if Carol takes her own. Alpha accuses Carol of feeling guilt and says people might forgive her if she apologizes. Alpha wants Carol to say what she really wants and Carol ends up having to kill a walker. She says, "I want to be alone," but Alpha insists. that's not it.

Continued On a road, Eugene, Yumiko, and Ezekiel ride out to West Virginia to meet with Stephanie. They come across some walkers trapped in cages. Together, they kill. some. walkers on the road but Ezekiel starts to have some struggles with coughing. Negan and Daryl walk out through the woods together. Negan won't stop talking and Daryl explains that he put the Hilltop in danger. At night, Beta sees his album cover, the same one which was previously seen on Fear the Walking Dead. He puts it into a record player and listens to his music loudly to attract a herd of nearby walkers. Elsewhere, Carol enters a cabin by herself. Alpha continues to torment her, prompting Carol to cause the roof to collapse and trap her. Meanwhile, Negan and Daryl go to the spike where he left Alpha's head. Suddenly, they are surrounded by a few Whisperers who kneel to the new Alpha. Negan laughs at Daryl.

Continued In the small town, Beta looks out at the herd of walkers that is gathering. He uncovers his face little by little and throws the skin mask onto his album cover. Meanwhile, Negan explains to Daryl that he is taking his time. They have Daryl as. a prisoner. He takes the shotgun from his new follower. He jokes about how. he feels holding the shotgun and orders Daryl to kneel. Daryl tells him to shoot him but he shoots the Whisperer who originally had the shotgun. Together, they take down the trio, resulting in Daryl saying, "Untie. me, a--hole!" On. their journey, Ezekiel tends to his horse which has fallen over and is having trouble. The horse has been injured along their. journey. His inner zookeeper comes out when he realizes the horse is dying. He has no choice but to put the horse down. He goes on to request Yumiko and Eugene leave him behind if he falls and puts them at risk. Yumiko explains to him that they need a man "who built a kingdom in the apocalypse."

Continued Carol wakes during the day with Alpha encouraging a walker to come in and bite her. "No matter what you do, you lose people," Alpha says. "Sophia, Lizzie, Mika, Henry, Ezekiel and if you go back Daryl could be next." Carol tries to get out but Alpha tells her to "just look at the flowers." Carol ultimately finds the strength to break out of the pile, dislocating one of her arms, but killing the walker. She collapses, having succeeded, and. Alpha disappears. On the road, Eugene, Yumiko, and Ezekiel come across the skyline for a new city. Later, Negan and Daryl sit together. Negan confesses to actually enjoying being amongst the Whisperers. "When your people locked me up, I lost everything," he said. "Seven years looking out that little window, man, it sucked. It got so bad, even my memories had bars painted on them. So, when Alpha took me in, it was nice. I liked it. It was nice feeling like I mattered again, like I was respected. But she took it too far. You don't kill people who don't deserve it and you never kill kids." Daryl still doesn't like Negan. He walks off.