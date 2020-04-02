The Walking Dead: Will Judith Tell Daryl Her Secret About Rick Grimes?

Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) is keeping a secret on The Walking Dead. When mother Michonne (Danai Gurira) sailed with Virgil (Kevin Carroll) to Bloodsworth Island to retrieve weapons she hoped could destroy Alpha's (Samantha Morton) walker horde in Season 10 episode 13, "What We Become," she discovered evidence Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) somehow survived a bridge explosion some six years earlier. Michonne found Rick's boots and a cell phone etched with an image of Rick's family, enough proof for Michonne to head north in search of answers. As Michonne follows her lead on Rick, will Judith tell Uncle Daryl (Norman Reedus) about Michonne's mission?

A batch of first look photos from Season 10 episode 15, "The Tower," show Judith and Daryl in the woods while evacuated from their home community of Alexandria, which comes under siege from a walker horde led by Beta (Ryan Hurst). Judith is shadowing experienced hunter Daryl, explaining to him in an episode preview, "I want to learn what you do. And to keep you safe." Will Judith tell Daryl she gave her mother her blessing to leave in search of Rick?

"Judith feels like they at least won the battle [against the Whisperers], but she's also this child who desperately wants to know what happened to her father, and Michonne is someone who desperately wants to know what happened to her partner," showrunner Angela Kang previously told The Hollywood Reporter. "There's so much information that isn't fully known on either side yet. That's part of the emotional story we have that will still carry forward, without getting into too much detail about how it plays out."

Whether or not Judith reveals the real reason her mother isn't headed home, Michonne being away hangs heavy over episodes 15 and 16 and into Season 11 following Gurira's exit from the series.

"We have these last few episodes in the season without her," Kang said. "There are people who are definitely missing her and feeling the loss. But they're also trying to move on and get done what needs to be done. Michonne's spirit carries on with these people. She's such a crucial part of their community. As we work on Season 11 in the writers room remotely, that's something we continue to talk about. There's a legacy there with that character, with her children who are left behind. It's very much part of the emotional landscape we're exploring with all of these characters."