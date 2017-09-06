Fear The Walking Dead: Passage Part 7 Released Online

Fear The Walking Dead: Passage is back for another week, and things are really starting to pick up for Sierra and her injured friend.

The story follows two women that meet up during the zombie apocalypse. They find each other in a deserted part of the Southern United States, but they have decided to try and cross the border into Mexico. The woman who was injured when they met says she has a boyfriend who worked for border patrol, and he knew about a secret tunnel.

In episode six, the audience learned that the injured woman's boyfriend was named Colton, and he appeared to the two women. He had been waiting at the secret tunnel, and it's clear that he doesn't trust Sierra.

In this episode, Colton leads his girlfriend into the tunnel. As he starts getting her down the ladder, she wants to be sure that Sierra will be coming too. Colton assures her that Sierra will be coming, and continues to pressure her down into the tunnel.

Once the injured woman is gone, Colton turns on Sierra. He lets her know that she shouldn't know about the tunnel. He's afraid that she will tell other people about the tunnel, so she can't come.

Sierra responds that she only wants somewhere safe to be, but Colton doesn't care. As he draws his gun on her, Sierra turns his hand over and stabs his arm. As she moves toward the tunnel, Sierra stabs Colton in the leg as well.

Sierra crawls into the tunnel, and the episode ends.

