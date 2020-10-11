Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Premiere, World Beyond Episode 1x02 Preview

On Sunday night, fans of The Walking Dead franchise are getting a double serving of spinoff content. Fear the Walking Dead returns for its sixth season and it is followed by a new episode of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. World Beyond, the third overall Walking Dead show, aired its series premiere one week ago following the Season 10 finale of The Walking Dead. The two shows will not tie directly together, one is currently set in Texas with the other following a group on a journey from Nebraska to New York.

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 6x01 is titled, "The End is the Beginning." The official synopsis for The End is the Beginning reads, "Mortally wounded Morgan must decide whether to help a desperate stranger while a mysterious bounty hunter tries to finish what Ginny couldn't." The episode is directed by Michael Satrazemis on a script from co-showrunnrs Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Episode 1x02 is titled, "The Blaze of Glory." The official synopsis for The Blaze of Glory reads, "The group adjusts to the reality of life beyond their community’s walls. Iris attempts to take charge, in spite of Hope's reservations. Felix and Huck trail the teens while Felix is forced to confront unwanted memories."

Earlier this week, ComicBook.com released the above clip from the sixth season of Fear the Walking Dead. The most recent season ended with the group being taken prisoner and separated by their enemy and Morgan Jones was shot near his heart and left for an apparent death. Clues about the upcoming season indicate Morgan will survive but his fate is being kept a mystery by much of the marketing material. The clip in the video above see Victor Strand and Alicia Clark doing the bidding of Ginny in a sequence from Episode 6x02.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond airs Sundays at 10pm ET, following new episodes of Fear the Walking Dead at 9pm ET. The Walking Dead will return for 6 more episodes in Season 10 in the spring. The 11th and final season of The Walking Dead will begin airing in the Fall of 2021.