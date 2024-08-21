The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Blu-Ray and DVD Gets Release Date

Rick and Michonne are coming home. AMC announced that it will release The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live in a two-disc Blu-ray steelbook set, which contains all six episodes of the hit series reuniting Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira). The RLJE Films release will be available to own on both Blu-ray and DVD and includes a limited-edition collectible CRM embroidered patch — a replica of the Civic Republic Military consignee badge worn by Rick and Michonne on the Walking Dead spinoff — exclusive to the steelbook version.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will make its disc debut on September 10th with special features, including a preview and the hour-long making-of AMC special Show Me More: The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. The Blu-ray steelbook (priced at $29.99) and the DVD version ($23.99) are available for pre-order on Amazon.

The Ones Who Livepresents the epic love story of two iconic characters changed by achanged world. Kept apart by distance, by an unimaginable power, and bythe ghosts of who they once were, Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne(Gurira) are thrown into a dangerous new land, built on a waragainst the dead and ultimately, a war against the living. Despite newthreats unlike they’ve ever seen, Rick and Michonne will stop at nothingto find each other and together, fight their way home.

Lincoln and Gurira co-created and executive produced the limited series with showrunner and Walking Dead Universe chief content officer Scott M. Gimple. Along with the long-awaited reunion between the couple — who were separated when Rick was helicoptered away in season 9 of The Walking Dead in 2018 — the spinoff featured the return of Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) and introduced new characters Pearl Thorne (Lesley-Ann Brandt), Lt. Col. Donald Okafor (Craig Tate), fan-favorite Nat (Matthew August Jeffers), and CRM Major General Beale (Terry O’Quinn).

The show’s “Years” premiere set an all-time viewership record for streamer AMC+ and debuted as the #1 cable drama premiere of the 2023/2024 television season in key demos when the Rick-centric first episode aired in February on AMC and AMC+. The episode delivered nearly three million premiere nightviewers in Nielsen live+3 ratings — the biggest premiere night audiencefor a new AMC series since 2018.

All six episodes are currently available to stream on AMC+ and via Sky’s NOW in the U.K.; The Ones Who Live will join other Walking Dead spinoffs on Netflix starting in January 2025.