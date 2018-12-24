‘The Walking Dead’s Cruel Log Lets You Share the Holidays with Zombies

The Walking Dead on Monday debuted a "Cruel Log" in celebration of Christmas Eve.

‘Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the settlement Not a Zombie was stirring, not even Dog! celebrate Christmas Eve #TWD style with our "Cruel" Log: //t.co/HaTpRFyPUd pic.twitter.com/gBYQMoxAA9 — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) December 24, 2018

A Walker-themed digital log perfect for the holidays, the "Cruel Log" is available on Facebook in a loop that sees the snow-covered undead clawing at a cozy-looking Christmas scene, complete with a fully adorned tree and a warm fire.

When The Walking Dead resumes Season Nine in February following its winter hiatus, the first episode of 9B will be a "direct pickup," showrunner Angela Kang told EW.

"We're gonna find out what happens to that group that was in the cemetery as they try to make their harrowing journey back home to bury Jesus."

Daryl (Norman Reedus), Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Aaron (Ross Marquand) were last seen rescuing a wounded Eugene (Josh McDermitt) with a much-needed assist from group newcomers Magna (Nadia Hilker) and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) in a fog-covered graveyard, where they were surrounded by walkers and Whisperers — a new enemy threat who disguise themselves in walker flesh.

The Whisperers have already killed Jesus (Tom Payne), and as leader Alpha (Samantha Morton) and number two Beta (Ryan Hurst) emerge from the shadows, "we'll get to know more about this group and their brutal survival of the fittest philosophy and how that really plays out in horrifying ways," Kang said.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Kang — who took the reigns of The Walking Dead in its critically-acclaimed ninth season — expressed a beaming excitement for audiences to discover the true terror of the Whisperers and their accompanying stars.

"I'm really excited about the cast we have. Samantha Morton and Ryan Hurst as Alpha and Beta," Kang said.

"I just think they brought so much energy and intensity already to the process, like in such a great way. And I think we get to tell a bit of a story that is sort of a mystery. I think in many ways they're the most formidable group that we've come across because they have the power of zombies behind them. So that's something that I'm really excited for people to see."

The Walking Dead Season Nine returns with new episodes Sunday, February 10 on AMC.