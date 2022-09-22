The Walking Dead Deluxe Debuts Tula Lotay's Connecting Variant Covers (Exclusive)

Some of your favorite The Walking Dead characters are featured on a new series of connecting variant covers from superstar artist Tula Lotay. The Walking Dead Deluxe presents the groundbreaking hit series in full color for the first time, along with exclusive "Cutting Room Floor" commentary, revelations, pinups and more. ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal the connecting variant covers by Tula Lotay, which include iconic characters Rick, Carl, Lori, Michonne, Glenn, and Andrea. The covers will appear as variants of The Walking Dead Deluxe #49-54 by creator Robert Kirkman, with art by Charlie Adlard, and colors by Dave McCaig.

"After following up recent cover runs from Mike Del Mundo, Stephen Platt & Dave McCaig, and Paolo Rivera, we're so excited that Tula Lotay is our next artist illustrating an incredible set of connecting covers for The Walking Dead Deluxe," said Amanda LaFranco, Editor at Skybound. "The emotion she's bringing to these illustrations captures the next harrowing arc so well, which sees our group splintered and separated after the events at the prison. Tula has such an immaculate eye when it comes to character, I'm so thrilled she went in this direction for these covers gracing our next six issues."

Below you can find the full list of the connecting variant covers:

The Walking Dead Deluxe #49 CVR C LOTAY (AUG220258)

The Walking Dead Deluxe #50 CVR C LOTAY (SEP220083)

The Walking Dead Deluxe #51 CVR C LOTAY (SEP220089)

The Walking Dead Deluxe #52 CVR C LOTAY (OCT220247)

The Walking Dead Deluxe #53 CVR C LOTAY (OCT220250)

The Walking Dead Deluxe #54 CVR C LOTAY (look for information in the January 2023 on-sale Diamond Previews catalogue)

The Walking Dead Deluxe #49 will be available in comic book stores and digital storefronts on Wednesday, October 19th. Keep scrolling for a look at each of the covers.