The Walking Dead Showrunner Sheds Light on Michonne’s Mysterious New Group

The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang sheds light on the massive migration of survivors first witnessed by Michonne (Danai Gurira) in the closing minutes of "What We Become," which ended with Michonne headed north in search of answers about the missing Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). After discovering evidence Rick traveled on a boat last marked at Bridgers Shipyard in New Jersey, Michonne followed a lead that saw her encounter a pair of stragglers — Aiden (Breeda Wool) and Bailey (Andrew Bachelor) — who asked for her help, keeping them from being left behind by the caravan of thousands of migrants moving together in an organized formation. Who are these strangers?

"More of a question for Scott Gimple," Kang told Entertainment Weekly of Gimple, the brand's chief content officer. Asked if this herd of people is connected to the Civil Republic Military, or CRM, who were responsible for Rick's disappearance six years earlier, Kang answered, "I will say that as far as I know, this group is not part of that same group."

"They kind of have a whole different way of dress. They're dressed in animal skins. They're traveling in kind of this very organized caravan," Kang noted. "Everything we know about the three-rings group is they've got people shuttling people about by helicopter up and down the coast. So yeah, we'll see what adventures await."

Michonne "started that journey kind of heading up north," so we last saw her "somewhere in between" Virginia and New Jersey, Kang noted.

Gurira is expected to join Lincoln in the planned Walking Dead feature film trilogy taking place on the big screen, but Gimple held off making any such announcements when appearing with Gurira on Talking Dead following Michonne's exit episode.

"I really hope those two reunite is what I could say," Kang said of lovers Rick and Michonne. "I mean, it's sort of not my realm. But certainly, I think it's like we're promising some sort of new story ahead. It won't be on my show, unfortunately, but there is some sort of plan for a handoff happening here."

On Talking Dead, Gimple would only confirm there the Walking Dead Universe will be "telling more stories" with the character.

"She is the person who would help those people. She has no idea who they are, and they have weird fashion sense, and she still helps them," Gimple said. "Even though she has this lead on Rick, and then we see this group that's organized, nomadic. It's a neat, strong-looking group. She's going towards them on behalf of these other people. Something's going on here."

He continued, "It was just thrilling to see her character be able to fulfill her arc in the story, while opening up a whole other story while on the road to a story that we want to find out more about, which is Rick. So yeah, there's more to do with Michonne."

New episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 premiere Sundays on AMC. For all things TWD, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.