The Walking Dead Season 11 Delayed to 2021

2020 was supposed to be a year filled with The Walking Dead shows. The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond were expected to fill up more than 40 Sunday nights throughout the year. However, delays due to the coronavirus pandemic have caused a changed of plans but this is resulting in a big 2021 for the AMC zombie franchise. Not only will The Walking Dead air six additional episodes as a part of Season 10 in the early half of 2021, the AMC show will also offer up the start of its eleventh season in the fall of 2021. This means Season 11 is delayed, as it was originally slated for the fall of 2020, but will instead go into production next year and likely premiere in October of 2021.

The Walking Dead's Season 10 finale which was originally slated to air in April will now air on October 4, one week prior to the Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 premiere which is slated for October 11. On Friday night, the casts of The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead will be appearing on ComicBook.com's live Comic-Con recap show. For more information on how to watch, head over to your official invitation to the show right here.

"We're continuing to work on the future season remotely," The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang told Comicbook.com in April. "Writing, I think, is the easiest process to do remotely, and even that is a little... It's tricky. We're not quite able to work at the same exact pace as we would when we're in the office, but we were very close to finishing 16. We usually deliver the episodes for a big effects-heavy episode about two weeks before we air. We were about a week and a half out at the point which California shut down.

"What is continuing remotely is the effects that can be finished, but even after all of that's done, all the shots need to be laid in. There's a color process that needs machines to be finished. There's sound work that we usually do on the Warner Brothers stage, and that's very complex mixing equipment that you can't just move into somebody's house overnight. And multiple people work on that."

