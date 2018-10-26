Watch: ‘The Walking Dead’ Stars Reunite at Scott Wilson’s Memorial

Past and present members of the Walking Dead family reunited this past weekend at the memorial service held for Hershel Greene star Scott Wilson.

A video captured and shared to Instagram by former T-Dog star IronE Singleton shows Wilson's loved ones singing along to Bill Withers' "Lean on Me."

Actress and musician Emily Kinney, who played Hershel's youngest daughter Beth, can be seen leading the impromptu choir, which includes director-producer Greg Nicotero, Michonne star Danai Gurira, and King Ezekiel star Khary Payton.

Kinney and Nicotero are seen embracing Wilson's wife, Heavenly, ending the video.

Singleton also shared a group photo that sees Mrs. Wilson posed with The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang, executive producers Scott Gimple and Denise Huth, Fear the Walking Dead star Lennie James, director Ernest Dickerson, and former Walking Dead stars Laurie Holden (Andrea), Sarah Wayne Callies (Lori Grimes), Jon Bernthal (Shane Walsh), and Jeryl Prescott Sales (Jacqui).

"Dear Mrs. Heavenly Wilson, you can always lean on your #twdfamily," Singleton captioned the collection of photos and videos. "Lots of laughs and lots of tears, but more importantly, lots of love. Rest in eternal bliss, my friend. One of the best human beings I've ever known."

Wilson died Oct. 6 aged 76 following a battle with leukemia. His memorial was held Saturday at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles.

The memorial's event program remembered the actor with a quote spoken by his stubborn but valiant farmer in the series' fourth season, when Hershel selflessly put himself at risk to tend to the gravely ill despite the protests of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and daughter Maggie (Lauren Cohan). The program was accompanied by an image of Wilson as Hershel taken from the series' second season.

Wilson had already filmed his scenes for Season Nine, which will see Hershel return alongside Bernthal's Shane and Sonequa Martin-Green's Sasha as part of the sendoff for exiting leading man Lincoln. Rick Grimes departs the series in The Walking Dead 905, airing Sunday, November 4.

The Walking Dead premieres new episodes Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.