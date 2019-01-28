Watch: ’The Walking Dead’s Scott Wilson Remembered During SAG Awards In Memoriam Tribute

Sunday's 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards honored The Walking Dead star Scott Wilson as part of its 'In Memoriam' segment.

Wilson was among the dozens of late SAG-AFTRA members remembered in the video, which includes tributes for Penny Marshall, Burt Reynolds and Margot Kidder.

The 'In Memoriam' sampled The Walking Dead 403, "Isolation," which sees Wilson's stubborn former veterinarian Hershel passionately defending his decision to act as caretaker for the sick after a deadly infection began making its way through the survivors' makeshift home within a prison.

"You step outside, you risk your life. You take a drink of water, you risk your life. And nowadays you breathe, you risk your life. Every moment now you don't have a choice. The only thing you can choose is what you're risking it for."

Despite the well-meaning protests of daughter Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and leader Rick (Andrew Lincoln), Hershel braved the quarantined quarters to continue treating his patients.

A defining scene for Hershel, the quote proved so iconic it was included in the event program at Wilson's funeral.

Wilson, who starred in The Walking Dead in its second, third and fourth seasons, died October 6 after a battle with leukemia. He was 76.

Following the passing of the esteemed actor, previously best known for roles in 1967's In the Heat of the Night and 1980's The Ninth Configuration, past and present Walking Dead talent paid their respects to Wilson with remembrances and other tributes across social media.

Former T-Dog star IronE Singleton later shared video captured at Wilson's memorial that showed the franchise's stars and producers celebrating the Hershel Greene star, many collaborating in a singalong to Bill Withers' "Lean on Me."

Guests included stars Emily Kinney, Khary Payton, Danai Gurira, Jon Bernthal, Sarah Wayne Callies, Laurie Holden, Lennie James, Jeryl Prescott Sales, and producers Angela Kang, Scott Gimple and Denise Huth.

Wilson made his last filmed appearance in November's The Walking Dead 905, "What Comes After," as part of the sendoff episode for Lincoln.

Hershel appears to a bloody and wounded Rick as an encouraging hallucination set on the dreamy Greene farm where much of The Walking Dead's sophomore season took place.

The Walking Dead resumes its ninth season with new episodes Sunday, February 10 on AMC.