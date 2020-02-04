Ray Donovan has been cancelled by Showtime after seven seasons on the premium cable network. TV Line broke the news of Ray Donovan's cancelation, and got the following statement from Showtime: "After seven incredible seasons, RAY DONOVAN has concluded its run on SHOWTIME,” the cabler said in a statement. “We are proud that the series ended amid such strong viewership and on such a powerful note. Our deepest thanks go to Liev Schreiber, Jon Voight, showrunner David Hollander and the entire cast and crew, past and present, for their dedicated work.” This news, while surprising, wasn't a total out-of-left-field shock: Ray Donovan star Liev Shreiber had dropped an ominous tease on social media in late January, hinting that the show had been canceled:

"What an amazing journey it’s been," Schreiber posted. "I’ve been reading your comments, and the outpouring of love and support for our cast and crew has been truly overwhelming. I know the big question on everyone’s mind is whether there will be a season 8. Truth is it’s in the networks hands. So if you want more, reach out to them at @showtime, @raydonovan, and @cbstv and let them know how you feel. Either way it’s been an amazing ride and we have all of you to thank for it.

xo

Liev"

