Syfy Sets Premiere Date For Vagrant Queen

Syfy has announced the release date for their forthcoming TV adaptation of Vagrant Queen, the Vault Comics title that will be stepping into a network that has just lost most of its comic book content. Syfy has given a series order to an adaptation of the Vault Comics series from Blue Ice Pictures. Vagrant Queen was co-created by Eisner- and GLAAD Media Award-nominated writer Magdalene Visaggio (Kim & Kim) and artist Jason Smith. It was developed for TV by showrunner Jem Garrard, who worked with a writers room full of women. The series, which will air as a one-hour drama with 10 episodes, will begin on March 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Adriyan Rae (Light as a Feather) will play the lead role of Elida. Tim Rozon (Wynonna Earp) will play Isaac, and Paul du Toit (Maze Runner) the menacing Commander Lazaro. The show’s tone is described as “fun, violent, snarky, space opera,” Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

Vagrant Queen follows Elida (Adriyan Rae) from child queen to orphaned outcast, as she scavenges the treacherous corners of the galaxy, always one step ahead of the Republic government out to extinguish her bloodline. When her old friend Isaac (Tim Rozon) shows up claiming her mother Xevelyn is still alive, they head off with their new ally, Amae (Alex McGregor), to stage a rescue that will take her back into the perilous heart of her former kingdom and up against a deadly foe from her childhood, Commander Lazaro (Paul du Toit).

Rae recently filmed the second season of Hulu’s Light as a Feather. She has also appeared in supporting roles on Atlanta, Brockmire, American Soul and in the film Superfly. Rozon is currently back in production on Wynonna Earp for the first time in more than a year.

Vagrant Queen launched in May 2018. There have been six issues of the series released to date, all of which are collected in trade paperback format as Vagrant Queen Vol. 1, released in February 2019. Early issues of the series received positive reviews from critics.

In the time since Vagrant Queen was announced, Syfy has cancelled Krypton, Deadly Class, and Happy!, and announced that Lobo, a Krypton spinoff, will not move forward at the network. Prior to Vagrant Queen, this left Wynonna Earp as the last bastion of comic book TV on the network.

Vagrant Queen is produced by Blue Ice Pictures and filmed in Cape Town, South Africa. Jem Garrard developed the series for television and serves as showrunner and executive producer. Lance Samuels and Daniel Iron serve as executive producers. F.J. DeSanto and Damian Wassel also serve as executive producers on behalf of Vault Comics.

