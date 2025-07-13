King of the Hill Revival Shares First Look at Bobby’s New Job

King of the Hill is coming back with a new season of episodes nearly two decades after the original series came to an end, and the series has dropped the first look at Bobby Hill’s new career as an adult. When King of the Hill’s new revival was in its earliest stages of development, one of the first reveals about the new episodes came from voice star Pamela Adlon. Through an interview at the time, the star revealed that the series was taking place when Bobby was in his early 20s and actually working as a chef in Dallas away from his home of Arlen.

With this being the first real information that King of the Hill fans had to go on for the last year or so, it’s all finally come full circle with the newest trailer for Season 14 of the series. It’s here that Bobby’s new job as a chef is revealed for the first true time (following notable leaks teasing Bobby’s adult life last year), and he’s working with a style that is definitely going to throw Hank for a loop as he’s working in a fusion restaurant with both Japanese and German elements.

What Is Bobby’s New Job in King of the Hill?

King of the Hill has shared the first look at Bobby’s job as an adult as he welcomes a pair of customers to the “Robata Chane” restaurant (which also likely explains why he still hangs out with former rival Chane Wassanasong as an adult) and greets them with both Japanese and German language greetings. This falls in line with previous teases of Bobby being a fusion chef, and opens up some fun reactions from Hank when he finds out. Bobby’s career in food had been teased through the original series, but these add a fun new twist that makes sense for the path Bobby had been carving in the original series.

Bobby had been showing an interest, and skill with food in many standout episodes of the original show, and it would make sense that he decided to follow that up with his career rather than his early dream of being a comedian. His style of cooking might rub Hank the wrong way, however, because not only does it have these fusion elements, but Robata is primarily a cooking style that uses charcoal as a base. Something Hank in the original series absolutely hated.

What Does This Mean for Bobby’s Future?

Although Bobby is now a chef in Dallas, the unfortunate tease from the new King of the Hill trailer is that it’s for a restaurant that seems to be struggling. In the brief moments we get to see of Bobby’s restaurant, it’s clearly lacking foot traffic. Making matters worse is that he has to deal with a rodent problem soon after (and Dale is later seen falling through the ceiling in a likely attempt to take out the rats). But this is likely going to be the focus of one of King of the Hill’s first new episodes in this status quo shake up.

But the biggest question going into the revival is how much Bobby’s connection has changed with his father now that the two of them are much older. The original King of the Hill run. ended with the two of them bonding over a shared interest in meat and competition, and it’s likely that Hank respects his son for his life choices. But at the end of the day, Hank is probably going to wonder whether or not Bobby is “right” even all these years later. We’ll see for ourselves soon enough when King of the Hill Season 14 premieres with Hulu on August 4th.