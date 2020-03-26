Netflix Cancels Messiah After One Season

Netflix's controversial drama series Messiah will not return for a second season. Co-star Wil Traval revealed that the streaming service has not picked up the show for a new batch of episodes, writing on Instagram: “It’s a very sad day today. I have just received news from Netflix that there will be no season 2 of #messiah I wanted to say to all the fans thank you for your support and love. I wish things were different.” The series made its debut on Netflix on January 1 of this year and garnered a 44% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

For those unaware, the series focused on the character "al-Masih," or "Messiah," played by Mehdi Dehbi who becomes an international figure after it's believed he is the second coming of Jesus. His actions draw the attention of the CIA (lead by Michelle Monaghan's Eva Geller) who must investigate whether he's the divine being he claims to be or whether he's a fraud.

Naturally this story point caused controversy around the world with Netflix saying in a statement: "Messiah is a work of fiction. It is not based on any one character, figure or religion. All Netflix shows feature ratings and information to help members make their own decisions about what’s right for them and their families."

Deadline reports that one of the reasons the series was likely axed by Netflix is because of its massive international cast and filming locations. The series' cast features many actors of Middle Eastern descent and also shot in Amman, Jordan where The Royal Film Commission of Jordan asked Netflix to not air the series. As a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, productions around the world are on pause (including all Netflix films and TV shows) which probably played a part in the series' end.

Created by Michael Petroni (The Book Thief), Messiah was directed by V for Vendetta's James McTeigue and Kate Woods (Rectify), and executive produced by Petroni, McTeigue, Andrew Deane (The Double), Mark Burnett and Roma Downey (The Bible Series, Ben Hur).

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.