Locke & Key Renewed for Season 2 by Netflix

It took nearly a decade for the beloved Locke & Key comic series to get a TV adaptation, but the patience has clearly paid off. Netflix finally debuted the first season of Locke & Key back on February 7th and the show become a hit rather quickly. Fans clearly gave Netflix the attention the streaming service had hoped for, because now the series is coming back for a second installment. Netflix has officially renewed Locke & Key for Season 2.

"We are thrilled to be continuing the journey of Locke & Key alongside all of our amazing collaborators," showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill said in a statement. "We are grateful to Netflix for all their support, especially at this difficult time, and look forward to bringing you the exciting next chapter of our story."

Following the announcement from Netflix, the official Locke & Key Twitter account made sure that fans around the world heard the good news. The account shared a video of a key spinning in the middle of the screen, with the number "2" embedded in the handle.

"More keys, more demons, more aloha," reads the tweet. "Locke & Key is officially returning for Season 2!"

more keys, more demons, more aloha 🖕Locke & Key is officially returning for season two!! pic.twitter.com/OYfHBKmik8 — Locke & Key (@lockekeynetflix) March 30, 2020

At this point, there hasn't been any sort of release date or window announced for the second season of Locke & Key. All Netflix productions are currently suspended in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, so nothing is getting started any time soon. With that in mind, it'll be quite a while before new episodes of Locke & Key arrive online.

"Based on the incredible graphic novel from Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, Locke & Key captivated audiences around the world at every twist and turn," said Netflix vp originals Brian Wright. "We are so proud to have been part of this show and can’t wait to see all that Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, and the entire creative team have in store for season two."

