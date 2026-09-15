Harry Potter Season 2 Confirms Three Major Chamber of Secrets Characters, Including One Who Is Doomed

HBO’s Harry Potter premiere is going to be one of the biggest events in television this year, and the network is already showing major confidence in the show by not even hesitating to jump into production on Season 2 before Season 1 has aired a single episode. Each season of the Harry Potter TV series will cover one book from J.K. Rowling’s novel series, with Season 2 covering events of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. That novel quickly expands the scope of Harry’s world and the characters moving through it; Hogwarts and its history come into focus during a series of attacks against the students, which threaten to shut down the school indefinitely.
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So far, Harry Potter Season 2 has cast some big characters like Gilderoy Lockhart, as well as several supporting characters. Today, three more actors have been announced for the second season, including a pivotal supporting character in the series.
Harry Potter TV Series Casts Arthur Weasley, Moaning Myrtle & More For Season 2
According to reports, Rafe Spall has been cast in Harry Potter as Arthur Weasley, the father of Harry’s best friend Ron Weasley (Alastair Stout). Spall is known for Apple TV’s Trying and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and has that put-upon everyman that we can totally see working for Arthur Weasley, who is not only a dedicated (if not overly wealthy) father, but also a noble member of the Ministry of Magic and a member of the Order of the Phoenix, opposing Voldemort and his Death Eaters. Arthur’s arc may be peripheral, but it runs throughout the Harry Potter saga and connects to the main story in some key ways. This is also a fun legacy casting: Rafe Spall’s father, Timothy Spall, is best known for playing Peter “Wormtail” Pettigrew in the Harry Potter films. Actor Mark Williams originally portrayed Arthur in the film series.
Molly Hewitt-Richards has been cast as Moaning Myrtle, one of the ghosts who haunts the halls of Hogwarts. Myrtle and her story get a big spotlight in Chamber of Secrets, so Hewitt-Richards will be a pivotal player in the season. She’s a relative newcomer, having appeared in the crime-drama series Code of Silence and the long-running UK medical drama Casualty. This will be a major breakout opportunity for her.
Finally, Jasper Ambrose will play Colin Creevey, another pivotal recurring character in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Creevey is a first-year student at Hogwarts who idolizes Harry Potter, following him around campus to snap pictures or pick Harry’s brain. Colin’s fate becomes a major pivotal part of Chamber of Secrets, so keep an eye on him.
Other recent casting announcements for Harry Potter Season 2 include Lenny Rush (Doctor Who, Slow Horses) as Dobby the house-elf; Bonnie Hill taking over the role of Ginny Weasley (after actress Gracie Cochrane dropped out of Season 2); and Billy Barratt (Bring Her Back) as Voldemort’s human form, Tom Riddle. The biggest casting, however, has been Game of Thrones star Kit Harington as Gilderoy Lockhart, a Wizarding World celebrity and Hogwarts’ Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher (after Superman star Nicholas Hoult passed).
Harry Potter will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on
Via: THR
Forum Conversation: LANTERNS EP 4 MANHUNTER REVEALGo to Forum
“Atrocitus” huh LOL
We don’t know how Hal knows — the ring could have told him. We DO now that Hal is not in the habit of checking in, and he goes “with his gut”, so he could just be reacting to his perception of the information he has. The ring could have detected another ring being used when John has his test, and knowing he hasn’t exactly been a model corps member and his age now being more and more a factor, plus his ego… it’s more than likely his behaviour is all driven by assumptions (they are trying to replace me) that just happen to be partially correct, therefor (in his eyes) reinforcing the prospecting telling him all he thinks he needs to know.
What I do love about this show is it leverages the Rashomon storytelling style of telling one even from the perspective of different characters (sometime unreliably), and every time we are told what we “already know”, we actually learn more about what really happened. The answers are most likely right in front of us, it just hasn’t clicked (by design) from the right perspective yet.
Yeah, my comment wasn’t praise (per se) about John’s method — just pointing out their very different approaches — which I feel adds to their disconnect since they aren’t communicating motives. They could actually learn a lot from each other (both for this case, and how to be better Lanterns) had they not been played against each other by Lianna.
Personally, I don’t think time matters (narrative-wise) in relation to one or several Manhunters. They have no real individual personality or motivation outside their human cover, and since we’ve already been introduced to who they are and what they did, having one, three or ten hiding in the town, or hell — the whole town — would need little more setup. All the things you mention can be covered easily in the remaining four episodes, while also revealing half the town (for instance) are Manhunters seeking refuge from those searching for them. What If that is what Abin Sur discovered? Not one, but a colony of them — having Zoe as the narrative’s “representative” for them — and that way providing their exposition.