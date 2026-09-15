James Gunn Responds to DCU Flash Rumor That Has Arrowverse Fans Very Excited

As James Gunn’s DCU continues to be built, there are numerous questions about who could be involved, in terms of both characters and actors. Thus far, Gunn has seemed to want to avoid overlap between what’s been done before (such as anything with the Snyderverse) and what he’s working on now, with major Snyderverse actors like Gal Gadot recently weighing in on the changes that have been made, what that transition to the DCU looked like, and what these actors’ and characters’ futures may look like. In fact, perhaps among the biggest topics of conversation currently is whether Adria Arjona will indeed be , as she remains tight-lipped about who exactly her mystery character is. This is just one example of many, though, regarding Gunn’s consideration of returning cast members from before his time.

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That makes a recent dialogue all the more interesting, however, as someone on Threads recently asked Gunn, “What are ur thoughts on people suspecting Grant returning as the flash in the dcu as a comic book variant bc apparently if u look up there’s a decent rumor saying he coming back after u said no he ain’t?” The question, which refers to the rumored return of Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/the Flash after he played him for many years throughout the Arrowverse, received a somewhat cryptic response from Gunn, who simply said, “Please define ‘decent rumor,’” with a laughing emoji. Gunn, who has seemed to increasingly be answering questions on social media, especially Threads, didn’t give much away, if anything, although that hasn’t stopped speculation about whether this could happen.

Could Gustin Play a Role in Gunn’s DCU?

There is near constant chatter—if not just flat out constant chatter—about who could appear in Gunn’s DCU movies and shows, so it’s not all that surprising that rumors about Gustin’s possible return are making the rounds. This is especially true given how long he played the character and the all but guarantee that the Flash will eventually appear in the DCU because of his significance and popularity (Gunn has reportedly indicated that this will happen at some point but that no Flash project is currently in development). Obviously, though, chatter and legitimate talks about such a return are very different things, and there’s unfortunately no reason to suspect that Gustin will play a role, at least not currently.

In fact, Gunn’s seeming aversion to having anything carry over from before makes it seem even less likely that this will eventually happen. Jason Momoa’s role in Supergirl honestly made that clear enough, as Gunn casting him as Lobo in that movie arguably sent the message that Momoa’s time as Aquaman is firmly over and fans shouldn’t expect that to play a role moving forward. Even so, superhero franchises are a constant “never say never” situation—just look at Robert Downey Jr.’s return to the MCU as Doctor Doom. So, while Gustin’s return does feel very unlikely for now, only time can really tell.