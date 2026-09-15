South Park Season 29 First Look Trailer Confirms Show’s New Name – Watch Now

South Park has dropped the first look at its Season 29 premiere, and with it has confirmed that the show is getting a big name change with the new episodes. South Park made major waves last year with its official return to Comedy Central with the first full seasons of the TV animated series in quite some time, and fully introduced a whole new character to the canon with its take on United States President Donald Trump. And it already seems like the character is going to continue making an impact on the next season.

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South Park Season 29 is set to make its official debut this week with Comedy Central, and series creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone surprisingly revealed that the series would be changing its name to “South America” for the new season. Now that the show has revealed the first look teaser trailer for its Season 29 premiere, the new “South America” change has been fully confirmed and teased to play a major role for the town moving forward. Check it out below.

South America Name Change Confirmed for South Park Season 29 Premiere

When e-bikes arrive in South America, the boys take over the streets and the parents of South America can hardly recognize South America, in an all-new episode titled "South American Biker Gangs" premiering Wednesday, September 16 at 10p on Comedy Central. pic.twitter.com/WbMBdaShKf — South America (@SouthPark) September 14, 2026

South Park Season 29 will officially premiere with Comedy Central on Wednesday, September 16th at 10pm ET/PT, and will then be made available for streaming exclusively with Paramount+ the next day for fans in the United States and other territories. Titled “South American Biker Gangs,” the new episode further teases that the name of the town has been changed to “South America,” and will be playing a role in the coming episode. Chiefly the fact that they are now being overrun by the titular “South American” biker gangs.

There is quite a lot to dig into here despite the fact that it’s such a short teaser overall, however. Because one of the major criticisms of the previous seasons last year was the fact that it focused so much on the Trump storyline that it rarely featured any moments from the town or the characters in it. It seems like the premiere is making headway towards fixing this by teasing a renewed focus on the town once more, and the Trump storyline’s direct impact with the fact that their town’s name has been changed.

What Does This Mean for South Park Season 29?

Courtesy of South Park Studios

South Park Season 29 initially announced its new “South America” name ahead of the new season’s premiere, and fans had suspected it was more of a joke to reference ongoing political events. But it has since been revealed to be going much deeper than that as the show has fully changed its name through promotional materials and even on the official series’ website itself, and thus this might be one of the main stories for the next season overall. It’s something that’s likely going to be in the background of everything moving forward.

This would be a great move for fans as they had sorely missed seeing Cartman and the boys just having fun adventures in town, and the creators themselves openly noted that idea in the previous seasons too. But with this name change, South Park can have its cake and eat it too by still having Trump as a significant part of their universe without completely dominating the episodes. That’s Randy’s role, anyway.