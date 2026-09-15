5 DC Characters That Would Shock Fans As Great TV Leads (And How to Do Them Right)

Right now, everyone seems to be talking about Lanterns, the DC Comics show on HBO Max. While a series about the Green Lantern Corps doesn’t sound out of the question as something DC would try, the format they went with was unexpected. The Green Lantern Corps are an intergalactic law enforcement agency, which means any show about them was likely expected to take place on alien worlds and involve a lot of scenes in space. However, Lanterns mostly happens on Earth, in a small Nebraska town. Nobody expected a Green Lantern series to be a rural noir murder mystery show, yet that’s just what it is and it has worked to perfection so far. The show is a ratings hit and has been appreciated by critics and fans everywhere. The success of Lanterns opens the door for DC to try something else that’s a bit out of the box and see if it works as a TV show.

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The roster of DC characters is almost endless, so narrowing it down is difficult. There are also popular characters like Constantine, Static Shock, and Nightwing, who would do great with their own TV shows, though it wouldn’t be all that surprising. Fans have wanted shows centering on them (or new shows about them in the case of Constantine and Statis Shock) for a while, and we’re looking for characters who are a bit more unexpected to work in that avenue.

5) Catwoman

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The most widely known character on this list, Catwoman isn’t someone who gets mentioned for a solo project much. She has been depicted plenty of times on the big and small screen, whether in Batman Returns, The Dark Knight Rises, The Batman, or Gotham. Alas, her solo film in 2004 was poorly received, and nothing centering on her has been done since. That could change with a TV show, especially since Selina Kyle is a complex character who often toes the line between villain and hero.

Instead of a traditional superhero show where she’s always saving the day, each episode could be a standalone heist story that deals with her stealing from both good and bad people. It could also take inspiration from 2002’s Selina’s Big Score comic. Catwoman really only shows up in flashbacks, while most of the main plot follows Selina putting a team together to pull off a heist that will get her the funds to restart her life. That sounds like the basis for a stellar miniseries.

4) Red Hood And The Outlaws

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With James Gunn running DC, it makes sense that a group like Red Hood and the Outlaws would be brought to life. Gunn is at his best when focusing on oddball, ragtag teams featuring relatively unknown characters, as evidenced by Guardians of the Galaxy and Creature Commandos. Red Hood and the Outlaws have a similar vibe. The lesser-known team is obviously led by Red Hood, who is the former Jason Todd, aka Robin. The idea here is that Red Hood is looking for redemption and forms a team of anti-heroes often looking to do the same.

Watching these characters attempt to grow from villains to heroes will be engaging on its own, yet it’s the idea of the team rotating that makes it a fun TV show concept. Red Hood, Arsenal, and Starfire are known members, but the likes of Bizarro and Duela Dent, aka Joker’s Daughter, have also been on the team. The series could keep things fresh by rotating out aspiring antiheroes. Damian Wayne, Magenta, and Misfit would all be great for short runs. The series would show us characters who don’t typically get showcased.

3) Zatanna

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Zatanna is exactly the kind of character who could introduce audiences to the more supernatural side of the DC Universe. She is a master of various forms of magic, an expert in demonology, a skilled hand-to-hand fighter, and a stage magician. A show surrounding her could blend the flashy elements of her theatrical stage presence with aspects of a gritty mystery show as she investigates occults, spirits, and demons. There would be no other comic book show quite like it out there.

There’s even a recent story that the show could adapt, as a Jamal Campbell run involves her becoming the Primus Magus on Earth, which is basically DC’s answer to Marvel’s Sorcerer Supreme. As such a powerful being, Zatanna overseeing magic and the supernatural side of DC sounds like the basis for a great show. Her status as a member of Justice League Dark could also set up a spin-off or some team-up episodes.

2) Hawkgirl

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We have seen Hawkgirl portrayed in shows like Harley Quinn, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Young Justice, yet she has never been a focal point. While that’s understandable since she’s not one of the most famous superheroes in DC lore, she actually has a perfect setup for a blast of a TV show. Hawkgirl is often tied to Hawkman, and both are known to get reincarnated for centuries. That sets the stage for a TV series that spans all sorts of eras of history.

The idea that we could watch Hawkgirl and Hawkman go on buddy cop style adventures everywhere from ancient Rome to the Old West to the modern day means that every few episodes or season could be a totally different thing. Even without Hawkman, a show about Hawkgirl’s solo adventures throughout time would be fun. She could interact with various heroes from those time periods, and no episode would feel too similar to others.

1) The Question

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Batman might be the most famous detective from DC Comics, but The Question would be better in a show that feels like a classic detective story. We’ve seen that this concept works with the success of Spider-Noir, though The Question remains unique. The faceless mask that they wear is unsettling and unique. The hardboiled detective show could also double as a psychological thriller, and Hub City would make for one of the grittiest settings in DC history. Gotham looks tame compared to it at times.

Several people have taken on the mantle of The Question, though one who would be interesting to see is Renee Montoya. In 52, Renee becomes The Question after quitting the police department and is chosen by the original Question, Vic Sage, to replace her. It could work along the same lines as Lanterns or just focus on Renee already in the role. There are also stories where she works alongside Nightwing and Huntress, which could introduce those characters to a shared DC Universe.