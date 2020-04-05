Comedy Central's Lights Out With David Spade Not Returning to Network

Whenever late-night television returns to its normal slate, there's going to be at least one show not returning in its current form. Saturday evening, THR reported Lights Out With David Spade won't be returning to Comedy Central. According to the report, the network decided to remove the series for its late-night timeslot on the channel in hopes of finding a home elsewhere for it. Spade produces the show alongside Comedy Central Productions and its reportedly the full intention for those involved to make sure the show lands on its feet elsewhere.

Lights Out is the third series in a post-Colbert Report show to be sent to the chopping block. Shortly after Colbert left to take over for CBS' The Late Show after David Letterman retired, Larry Wilmore's Nightly Show momentarily filled the post-Colbert timeslot. Before long, Nightly Show was replaced by The Opposition With Jordan Klepper; both shows were canceled less than one year after originally debuting.

In the meantime, Spade himself has been focusing on producing digital content for the network, primarily for the channel's YouTube channel and various social media feeds. Some of his latest work on that front comes via interviews with the cast of Netflix's Tiger King docuseries. So far interviews with Jeff Lowe, John Finlay, John Reinke, and Saff Saffery have all taken place on the Comedy Central YouTube channel via remote locations.

