Tiger King Holds Record for Most Time at Number 1 on Netflix Top 10

It's been a while since Netflix had a show as popular as the absolutely insane documentary series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness. The story of Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin has turned into a bonafide phenomenon for the streaming service over the last couple of weeks. It's a constant topic of conversation on just about every social media platform, making it nearly impossible to avoid at this point. It should come as no surprise that Tiger King continues to dominate the ever-changing Netflix Top 10 list, spending more consecutive days at #1 than any other title.

The Netflix Top 10 list hasn't been around long, having just been introduced to the service in February, but no other title during that time has come close to achieving the same popularity as Tiger King. At the time of writing this article, on April 7th, Tiger King has been at the top spot on the list for 16 consecutive days. That's a week and a half longer than the next-longest streak.

Both the Mark Wahlberg-starring film Spenser Confidential and the buzzy reality series Love Is Blind have had streaks of six consecutive days at #1 on Netflix. Those are the only two titles that even come close to the Tiger King's reign, and they're still 10 days behind. Part of the show's success can probably be attributed to the fact that we're all stuck in our homes for an extended period of time, but that's not the only reason Tiger King is a hit. The story of these big cat owners is completely unhinged, and unlike anything most of us have seen on TV before. It's truly a show you have to see to believe.

It will take quite a lot to see Tiger King move out of the top spot, especially when the highly-anticipated third season of Ozark wasn't enough to do it. Extraction, the new film starring Chris Hemsworth, arrives on Netflix on April 24th. Perhaps that movie will have what it takes to pass Joe Exotic.

Curious to see what movies and TV shows are chasing down Tiger King on the Netflix Top 10? Check out the complete list below.