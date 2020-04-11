Doctor Who Fans Are Getting Choked Up By Amy and Rory's Return

Doctor Who has been trying to keep its fans in good spirits through the coronavirus pandemic. Jodie Whittaker got into character as the Doctor to offer an encouraging message to fans. Russell T. Davies released previously unseen content during a rewatch of "Rose," the 2005 episode that launched the new era of Doctor Who. Former showrunner Steven Moffat wrote a brand new short story that was released for free. Now two beloved Doctor Who companions are back in action for today's rewatch of the Neil Gaiman-written episode of Doctor Who titled "The Doctor's Wife."

Ahead of the rewatch, a new introductory scene titled "Rory's Story" was released online. Gaiman wrote the scene, which sees Arthur Darvill reprising his role as Rory Williams. The scene takes place after Rory and his wife, Amy Pond, are sent back in time by the Weeping Angels in the episode "The Angels Take Manhattan." Rory has been recounting his and Amy's adventures with the Doctor for his soon to be adopted son, Antony, on the only working smartphone in 1946. Towards the end of the scene, Karen Gillan can then be heard reprising her role as Amy off-screen to shout at Rory to come and give her a hand with painting Antony's room.

Given how popular Amy and Rory were as Doctor Who companions and how much of a tearjerker their exit was, it shouldn't come as any surprise that Doctor Who fans are finding their brief returns to be especially poignant during this difficult time. Gillan shared the video on her Twitter account and fans have been pouring out their feeling in response, mostly trying to hold back tears. You can see some of their responses collected below.

