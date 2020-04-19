Roswell, New Mexico: "Como La Flor" Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released the official synopsis for "Como La Flor," the upcoming April 27th episode of Roswell, New Mexico. This season on the series has seen Liz Ortecho (Jeanine Mason) deal with two very difficult situations: the death of Max Evans (Nathan Parsons) and the resurrection -- by Max -- of her sister Rosa (Amber Midthunder). Now, however, it seems like Liz and her family will have to deal with another difficult situation with the return of Liz and Rosa's mother, Helena (guest star Bertila Damas).

The Ortecho sisters have a troubled history with their mother as Helena essentially abandoned the family, something that Liz has long struggled with. During season one it was also revealed that Helena had, in the past, had an affair with Sheriff Jim Valenti and that he, not Arturo Ortecho, was Rosa's biological father and it sounds like Rosa will also struggle with her mother's return. It's the kind of emotional struggle that appears to be right in line with what series creator Carina Adly MacKenzie described earlier this year -- though at the time she was addressing the absence of Max and how that created two very different emotions for Liz.

"We'll see him less," she said of Max. "We're not going to forget about him, but we definitely open Season 2 in the place where Liz is dealing with two extremely conflicting emotions: extraordinary grief and extraordinary joy."

But it isn't just the Ortecho sisters who will face some painful challenges in "Como La Flor". Maria (Heather Hemmens) will experience a strange vision that prompts Michael (Michael Vlamis) to urge her to get help. You can check out the full synopsis of the episode, which takes its name from the Selena song which appeared first on her 1992 stuido album Entre a Mi Mundo and then was remixed on her 1995 posthumous album Dreming of You, below.

OLD WOUNDS — Liz (Jeanine Mason) is forced to revisit a painful part of her past when her mother Helena (guest star Bertila Damas) shows up at the diner unexpectedly. Michael (Michael Vlamis) urges Maria (Heather Hemmens) to seek help after she experiences a strange vision, and Kyle’s (Michael Trevino) attempt to get Steph (guest star Justina Adorno) to open up doesn’t go as planned. Finally, Helena’s arrival in Roswell sends Rosa spiraling. Nathan Dean and Lily Cowles also star. Barbara Brown directed the episode written by Danny Tolli & Carolina Rivera.

Roswell, New Mexico airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. "Como La Flor" airs April 27th.

