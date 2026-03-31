16 Years Later, Scrubs Finally Brings Back One Beloved Part of the OG Series With a Great Cameo

Hulu’s Scrubs revival continues to look for ways to recapture the magic of the original series, including bringing back one key part of it in the latest episode. Whether you call it Season 1 or Season 10, a revival or a reboot, the return to Sacred Heart is winning back the hearts (and minds) of viewers. In large part, that’s thanks to the people involved the first time around coming back for more, with Zach Braff as J.D., Donald Faison as Turk, and Sarah Chalke as Elliot once again leading the series.

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Unfortunately, Judy Reyes’ Carla and John C. McGinley’s Dr. Cox have smaller roles in the Scrubs revival, due to scheduling commitments and conflicts, but they’ve still made their presence felt even in a reduced capacity. More recently, Episode 6, “My V.I.P.,” brings back Rowdy, the taxidermied Golden Retriever that belongs to J.D. and Turk. While, yes, it’s a stuffed animal, the dog was a key part of the original show, a fan-favorite, and a shining example of their friendship. He’s now situated in J.D’s office at the hospital, and is seen in the episode during his conversation with Dr. Park (Joel Kim Booster).

Scrubs Season 10 Is Increasingly Living Up To The Original Series

Image via Hulu

For longtime Scrubs fans, it’s absolutely great to see Rowdy again and, while it’s just a few seconds of screentime, it still manages to be a highlight. It’s a relief to know that he’s still in J.D’s life, though he’s definitely looking a little older and shaggier after his 16-year absence from the screen. It also perfectly continues the jokes around the animal and how J.D. treats him compared to others, with Park referring to him by asking, “what’s with the emotional support corpse?” and J.D. responding to, “Be nice to him, he hasn’t had a walk in 26 years.”

It’s a small moment, but it continues how the new Scrubs is managing to feel like old Scrubs, more so than the disappointing ninth season was able to achieve. It’s struck a good balance with this so far. Elements like Rowdy are clear fan service, but there’s enough in here where it avoids the easy, nostalgic route, such as J.D. and Elliot’s divorce. This makes it fresh, and is where it is able to use the passage of time to its advantage for new storytelling opportunities and to take its characters in some unexpected directions.

Hopefully, Rowdy won’t be the last familiar face to appear. There’s still hope that Dr. Kelso (Ken Jenkins) will appear in Scrubs‘ future, though nothing is confirmed yet. We’re also still waiting to see Jordan (Christa Millar) and The Janitor (Neill Flynn), both of whom are officially returning at some point – the Season 10 finale would seem like a safe bet. So far, the Scrubs revival has been a best-case scenario in terms of working as a new show while honoring the past, which Rowdy continues, and hopefully that’s how it will keep going through the remaining installments.

New episodes of Scrubs release on Wednesdays on Hulu.

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