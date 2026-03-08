Scrubs Update is Bad News for the Best Missing Character (But there’s Hope)

The return of Scrubs has gone about as well as one could hope, as the revival has brought back what worked so well in the original series while also shaking things up in the personal relationships to keep things interesting. Much of the original cast is back in the revival, but there is a missing character that many fans have been wondering about, and now a new update has delivered some bad news while also giving fans some hope for the future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While J.D. (Zach Braff), Elliot (Sarah Chalke), Turk (Donald Faison), Carla (Judy Reyes), and more all make their return to the series in season 1, one person who is missing is Bob Kelso, who was played by Ken Jenkins in the original series. @ItsChipsy asked Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence about a potential Kelso appearance in season 1 on X, and Lawrence responded by writing, “If we are lucky enough to come back, we are gonna try to get Ken there. He’s older but we love him so.” While it’s disappointing he won’t appear this season, at least there is hope we could see him make a return in season 2.

The Scrubs Revival Would Be Even Better With Dr. Kelso in Season 2

Jenkins’ Dr. Kelso began the series as one of its main antagonists, as he was constantly causing problems for the main crew in his powerful role as Chief of Medicine. That’s what made his steady evolution into an easier-going and more lighthearted character so compelling, and by the end of his main run in season 8, he was one of the marquee fan favorite characters.

Jenkins is 85 and has mostly retired from acting, but fans would still love to see him make a return in season 2, especially considering all the changes in the other doctors’ lives since he left in season 8. While he did appear in season 9, most of season 9 seems to have been reconned, so it likely wouldn’t count anyway.

Can you imagine Kelso finding out that not only has J.D. returned to Sacred Heart Hospital, but that he’s the new Chief of Medicine? We would also get to learn more about what he’s been up to in retirement, and if he’s mellowed out even further after the original series ended. He could also offer up some interesting advice or commentary on the new interns in the hospital now that J.D. is on the other side of that dynamic

It’s comforting to know that Lawrence wants it to happen as much as fans do, so now it’s up to ABC whether or not the show gets a season 2. The good news is that reviews have been positive for the show’s return, and if that can hold over the course of the season, season 2 should have a great chance at a green light.

Scrubs airs on ABC every Wednesday at 8:00 PM.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!