After 16 Years, Family Guy Finally Reveals a New Star Wars Crossover – See The First Footage

It’s been 16 years since Family Guy took on Star Wars, and now they have dropped a new crossover after all this time. Family Guy‘s trilogy of Star Wars parody specials are some of the highest regarded episodes of the series overall. It’s not hard to see why as fans got to see the wild Family Guy humor put through the lens of Star Wars to great effect. It was a loving tribute to the classic movies while poking fun at what fans have laughed at for decades. Now Family Guy and Star Wars have teamed up again.

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To help celebrate the debut of Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu later this month, Hulu had teased fans with an upcoming crossover with Family Guy. Fans had been curious about what to expect from the first team up between the two franchises in 16 long years, and now it’s been fully revealed. Featuring Stewie attempting to use the force before Grogu figures it out with ease, you can check out the new Family Guy and Star Wars Crossover below.

Family Guy and Star Wars Return for New Crossover After 16 Years

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When it was first revealed that Family Guy and Star Wars would be having a new crossover after 16 years, there was all kinds of anticipation over what it could be. The first tease saw the Mandalorian’s ship landing at the Griffin house, but only Grogu appears in the promotional crossover. The Mandalorian himself is nowhere near to be found, but we do get a quick appearance from Peter at the end when he tries to steal from Grogu. It’s all in celebration of the new movie hitting theaters soon.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu will be coming to theaters on May 22nd, so you might have seen the film popping up all over new collaborations and promotional materials in the past few weeks especially. This special crossover with Family Guy is certainly a fun way to go about things, but it’s nowhere near the level of crossover and care that Family Guy fans have come to expect from its take on Star Wars. But it’s likely going to be a while before we see a full parody like that again.

What Happened With Family Guy and Star Wars?

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It might be wild to think about these days as Family Guy and Star Wars are now under the same umbrella with Disney, but the franchises crossed over in a much deeper way with a full trilogy of parody specials adapting A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi. Titled Laugh It Up, Fuzzball: The Family Guy Trilogy, these specials wrapped up their run in 2010 with the show openly stating that they weren’t ever going to do the prequels in the future.

With multiple Star Wars TV shows and film releases in the years since that trilogy, you’d think there would be plenty of material for Family Guy to take another shot at a full parody. It’s yet to happen, but this crossover teases what could be something greater down the line. We’ll just have to see if that happens.

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