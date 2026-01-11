7 Best Evil Power Rangers, Ranked By Threat Level

There have been some powerful villains in the Power Rangers franchise in the over 30 year history of the franchise, and some of the most powerful villains have actually been evil Rangers. While some of those evil Rangers would ultimately switch to the side of good, it didn’t take anything away from the destruction they would cause as enemies, and sometimes those Rangers stayed evil and almost took the Rangers out completely. We’re here to break down the 7 best Evil Power Rangers and rank them by just how powerful they are, and we’re starting with Power Rangers Dino Thunder.

Videos by ComicBook.com

7. White Dino Ranger (Dino Thunder)

Dino Thunder introduced fans to the White Dino Ranger (Trent Fernandez-Mercer), who would be the Power Rangers’ main enemy over the course of Power Rangers Dino Thunder. While he wasn’t the main villain (that would be Mesogog), during his time under Mesogog’s control, he would be the main enemy the Rangers faced, and under the control of the White Dino Gem, he was a force to be reckoned with in a fight.

The White Dino Ranger was able to take down the entire team of Rangers at times, a team that also included Tommy Oliver as the Black Dino Ranger. He was even able to overpower Kira in Super Dino Mode, and that was just in his standard form. In addition to his impressive strength and speed, Trent also had the ability to camouflage himself and teleport, and he could attack with laser arrows with the Drago sword. He would eventually join the other Rangers as a hero, but under the control of the White Dino Gem, Trent was easily one of the more powerful Evil Rangers in the franchise.

6. A-Squad Rangers (S.P.D.)

One of the bigger switch-ups regarding Power Rangers villains occurred during Power Rangers S.P.D., which would reveal the big twist that the A-Squad of Space Patrol Delta had defected and joined with Emperor Gruumm. To see Rangers willfully choose to join the main villain was wildly different from other villain scenarios, and it set up some great battles that would also have a big impact on the B-Squad heroes.

The A-Squad is initially presented as the top-tier team of Space Patrol Delta, but while they are elite and extremely efficient, they are also equally arrogant. After a battle with Gruumm’s forces, they would defect and start taking out S.P.D. facilities and bases, and when they eventually returned, they would kidnap Cruger and take him to Gruumm. While they would lose their final confrontation against the B-Squad, they didn’t go down without an impressive fight, and they did almost win when they managed to bring out their own Megazord. With a little luck, they may have even won that battle, and that’s why they deserve a spot on this list.

5. Green Ranger (MMPR)

The original evil Ranger is one of the most iconic Rangers in the entire franchise, and we are of course talking about the Mighty Morphin Green Ranger Tommy Oliver. During Mighty Morphin’s first season, fans met the corrupted Green Ranger for the first time, and in just a few episodes, he had the Rangers as low as they had ever been.

Not only had he infiltrated the Command Center and infected Alpha 5 with a virus, but he then disrupted contact with Zordon and left the Rangers reeling. Then he met their Megazord head-on with his powerful DragonZord, and he utilized all his knowledge of their secret identities and personal lives to make things even more difficult for them. All of those reasons and more are why he deserves a spot on this list.

4. Psycho Rangers (In Space/Lost Galaxy)

Next, we move to another team of Rangers, but this time they are the Psycho Rangers of In Space and Lost Galaxy. The Psycho Rangers were created by Astronema to be the perfect hunting machines for Rangers, and they actually succeeded in giving the Rangers a difficult time. Astronema gave each Psycho Ranger a skillset and fighting style that perfectly opposed their Ranger color counterpart, but they still couldn’t defeat the In Space Rangers when it counted.

Lost Galaxy was a different story, however, as that’s where Psycho Pink did something few others have ever managed to do. Psycho Pink created chaos during a battle in Lost Galaxy, and though Kendrix was ultimately able to stop the devastating storm Psycho Pink caused, it wasn’t without consequence, as she would die from the blast of energy that followed. Psycho Pink, and thus the Psycho Rangers, actually killed a Power Ranger, and that’s why they are some of the deadliest and most feared Ranger enemies of all time.

3. Spa’ark The Death Ranger (BOOM! Studios Comics)

We’re starting to get to the upper tier of power levels in the Power Rangers franchise, and while the Psycho Rangers were powerful, they didn’t have the power levels of Spa’ark, who is more commonly known as the Death Ranger. Spa’ark made his debut in Power Rangers #20 from BOOM! Studios’ hit comic series, and he could quickly become a worthwhile adversary for the Omega Rangers, and eventually would become part of the big finale storyline of the series.

Spa’ark has a tragic backstory, which makes his fall to villainy that much more heartbreaking, and he is quite powerful. As the Death Ranger, he can reanimate the dead and control them, and as seen throughout the series, he also has the ability to possess others, which he did to multiple Omega Rangers in the series. He also has a corrupted connection to the Morphin Grid, which allows him to see everything about them if they are also connected to the Grid, and that’s in addition to being able to connect with the deceased and the typical boosts in strength, speed, and endurance of other Rangers. He was a fierce foe and easily one of the more challenging villains the Rangers ever faced.

2. Rita Repulsa (2017 Reboot)

The number 2 spot on this list belongs to one of the most iconic figures in the Power Rangers franchise, but a very specific version of her. That figure is none other than Rita Repulsa, but the version we’re spotlighting here is the version from the 2017 Power Rangers Reboot. Rita was played by Elizabeth Banks, and in this version, Rita was the original Green Ranger who betrayed her team, which included Zordon as the Red Ranger.

This version of Rita was darker in nature and far more intense and frightening than the version seen in the original TV series, as she outright kills someone early (or at least it certainly seems that way) and then proceeds to disturbingly eat gold and then spit it out to recreate her staff. She then creates Golem-style Putties to attack the Rangers, though she doesn’t need them, as she takes the entire team out with little effort on her own at one point. Then she creates a massive Goldar, and all of this is after waking up from a comatose state not all that long ago. To say this Rita is a force to be reckoned with would be an understatement, and that’s why she’s number 2 on this list.

1. Lord Drakkon (BOOM! Studios Comics)

The top entry on this list looks to not the small screen or the big screen, but to the comics, and that’s where you’ll find Lord Drakkon. It might be odd to have two versions of Tommy on this list, but they are actually vastly different in terms of the devastation they caused and how they impacted the Power Rangers universe.

Lord Drakkon is an alternate universe version of Tommy who didn’t join the Power Rangers after Rita’s control was broken, and instead, he would eventually join her and set about taking over the world. Not only would he kill Rita, but he would obtain the powers of the White Ranger to go along with his Green Ranger powers, and thus became one of the most powerful and dangerous Rangers ever. That’s even without taking into consideration that he created an army of Ranger Sentries after defeating his world’s Rangers and taking their Power Coins, with one Ranger also dying in the process.

Drakkon would then set about conquering the universe by capturing Rangers, stealing their morphers, and using them to give himself a massive power upgrade, and it was only the combined forces of Rangers from across dimensions and timelines that managed to stop him. Even later, when he was less powerful, Drakkon was as dangerous as ever, and that’s why, in whatever form he’s in, Lord Drakkon is the most dangerous Evil Ranger ever.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!