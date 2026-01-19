7 Things Futurama Does Better Than The Simpsons

While the two shows are often compared and contrasted, Futurama obviously does these seven things better than The Simpsons. The Simpsons is arguably one of the most iconic TV shows of all time, with it defining the world of adult animation and running for 37 seasons as of the writing of this article. However, one incredible cultural milestone wasn’t enough for Matt Groening, which is why he introduced Futurama to the world in 1999.

Although both shows share a similar art style and type of humor, there are a lot of differences between Futurama and The Simpsons. Each respective series has incredibly dedicated fanbases, who often spend their time discussing which of the two shows is better. While it is impossible to give a definitive answer, it is hard to deny that Futurama beats The Simpsons when it comes to the following issues.

7) Futurama’s Characters Actually Develop

Characters in The Simpsons almost never change, and that’s part of the charm. The show normally returns to the status quo, allowing fans to watch any of the 800 episodes at random and feel on the same page. Meanwhile, Futurama is constantly developing its characters. Futurama has pretty consistent backstories for each cast member, and the various relationships and ideologies of the Futurama characters are always changing.

6) Futurama Has A More Diverse Main Cast

Courtesy of 20th Television Animation

Futurama‘s Planet Express crew is far more interesting due to how different they all are, giving it a leg up on The Simpsons. The titular family is just a normal family, with them intentionally being archetypes. Meanwhile, the main cast of Futurama consists of a white man out of time, a robot, a one-eyed mutant, an elderly professor, a Jamaican bureaucrat, a Chinese woman from Mars, and an alien doctor who looks like a lobster.

5) Futurama’s Pop Culture References Make More Sense

Courtesy of 20th Television Animation

Both The Simpsons and Futurama are full of pop culture references, and this isn’t a mark against either show. However, Futurama‘s pop culture references tend to feel more fitting. Futurama is a homage to classic sci-fi, so the constant genre elements that appear in the show feel like part of the love letter. Meanwhile, the pop culture references in The Simpsons feel a bit random, and sometimes they even feel like substitutes for actual jokes.

4) Fry & Leela’s Relationship Is More Interesting Than Homer & Marge’s

Fry and Leela in Futurama Season 12’s final episode

Homer and Marge undeniably have a sweet relationship in The Simpsons. While they have some troubles throughout the show, they have always loved each other and their family. Unfortunately, this just isn’t as interesting as Fry and Leela. The “will they won’t they” arc they go through is incredibly dynamic, making the payoff of their relationship in the Futurama revival seasons so much more interesting.

3) Futurama’s Setting Is A Lot More Interesting

Springfield is an iconic setting filled with wacky characters. However, the whole point of it is that it is meant to be a relatable small town. Matt Groening literally picked Springfield because of how many cities shared the name, proving how bland it is.

Futurama, on the other hand, has one of the most intriguing settings in animation. The world of New New York and the 31st Century is so fleshed out that fans are dedicated to uncovering the truth of the show’s lore. Elements of worldbuilding like the owl infestation and the various alien languages prove how much thought was put into the setting, making it far more interesting than Springfield.

2) Futurama Has Much Smarter Stories

The Simpsons has some incredibly memorable stories, with the beloved characters and iconic jokes making some episodes cultural landmarks. However, The Simpsons is a suburban sitcom. There are definitely some wacky episodes, but it is hard to call many of the plots complex. Even the best episodes, like “Cape Feare” and “Marge vs. the Monorail,” are just parodies of movies like Cape Fear and The Music Man.

Meanwhile, Futurama has much smarter stories. Many episodes use complex sci-fi topics and unexplored concepts as their basis, which is why so many scientists love the show. Futurama has even brought in real-life scientists, PhDs, and mathematicians to work on the show, allowing stories to be written like the body-swapping saga in season 6’s “The Prisoner of Benda.”

1) Futurama Is More Consistent Throughout Its Run

Maybe the most important thing that Futurama has over The Simpsons is its consistency. The Simpsons is famously inconsistent, with the series having major lulls of critically panned episodes. Even fans of The Simpsons often cite that season 10 is where the decline started. While some recent episodes have been good, the fact that the past few decades of the show are referred to as “Zombie Simpsons” isn’t a good sign for its quality.

Meanwhile, Futurama is far more consistent. While some episodes are better than others, the show has consistently maintained a high quality of writing throughout its various cancellations and reboots. Some could say that the few hundred fewer episodes that Futurama has than The Simpsons makes it easier to stay consistent. However, when it comes to Futurama, the quality over quantity is a positive.

