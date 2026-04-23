28 Years Ago Power Rangers Revealed A Brand New Team (And A New Leader)

While the Power Rangers franchise started out with three seasons of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the majority of the franchise has featured different teams and villains with the morphing grid as the central connection between them. There were still several other major tethers between those early teams however, and 28 years ago a new Power Rangers team would shake things up massively with a brand new leader.

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After the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers era came to a close, Alien Rangers and Power Rangers Zeo picked up the story. That then led to the franchise’s next film in Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie, and while it set the foundation for the season to come, the new team wouldn’t take the helm of the TV series until Power Rangers Turbo. Turbo kicked things off with the three part Shift Into Turbo on April 19th, 1997, and not only did it cement the new team, but it also featured a major change in leadership, as Dimitria would step in for Zordon.

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Power Rangers Turbo Was A Changing of the Guard

There were a lot of changes over the course of Power Rangers Turbo, starting with Dimitria. Dimitria steps in to be the Rangers’ mentor after Zordon heads to Eltar with Alpha 5, and with her leadership come several changes. She isn’t anything like Zordon early on, and though she doesn’t do it all the time, she can assume a physical form to interact with the Rangers, which she does during her introduction to them.

During her tenure as leader, there are also several changes in the roster, as multiple Rangers are chosen to join the team. After helping the Rangers, T.J. Johnson, Ashley Hammond, Carlos Valerie, and Cassie Chan are chosen to replace Tommy Oliver, Tanya Sloan, Adam Park, and Katherine Hillard respectively. Justin Stewart continues to be the Blue Turbo Ranger throughout the course of the season.

Turbo also didn’t have the happiest of endings, as the Rangers actually suffer some pretty significant setbacks, including the destruction of their new headquarters thanks to Divatox. It’s then revealed that Zordon has been captured by Dark Specter, and this leads directly into the next season, Power Rangers In Space, which then ushers in even more changes to the Power Rangers franchise and ends with one of the most thrilling finales in the history of Power Rangers, but that’s a topic for another time.

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