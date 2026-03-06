3 Years Ago, Fox Animation’s Biggest Crossover Shook the World

While outlets like Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix have helped to push the animation medium forward, broadcast television has housed some of the biggest series to highlight the West’s biggest series. Shows such as The Simpsons, King of the Hill, Bob’s Burgers, American Dad, and Family Guy all got their start on Fox. With many of these garnering multiple seasons, Fox Animation has allowed many of its series to jump ship to other channels and streaming services. Three years ago today, one of the biggest animated crossovers took place, and it’s worth recalling when Fox’s worlds collided.

During an episode of Family Guy, Peter Griffin finds himself on a very familiar boardwalk, chatting with his wife Lois on the phone. In an attempt to dodge some responsibilities, in typical Peter fashion, he just so happens to back himself into Bob’s Burgers. In encountering Bob, Peter is informed that there is an “Emmy winner discount,” to which Homer Simpson is reaping the benefits of. While Family Guy has won several Emmys in the past, it has never won for “Outstanding Comedy Series,” which the Griffins clearly regret. While this crossover was an unexpected one for many, it’s far from the first time we’ve seen Fox’s finest come face-to-face. If you want to revisit this crossover, you can do so by checking out the video below.

Fox’s Crossover History

20th Television Animation

There have been more than a few times that Fox Animation’s finest have crossed the streams with other worlds. Perhaps the biggest came in the form of Family Guy’s thirteenth season premiere, which brought together the families of Quahog and Springfield for the first time. In the forty-four minute long episode, Home and Peter become fast friends, only to eventually find themselves at one another’s throats. Hilariously, the tension between the fathers of the Simpsons and the Griffins took place right before Peter left Springfield, where Griffin couldn’t stop himself from bad-mouthing the family. Thanks to this exchange, one of the biggest fights in animation history took place.

In terms of other major crossovers, The Simpsons had the chance to meet the employees of Planet Express, with the characters of Futurama invading Springfield. This crossover was, most likely, far easier to pull off, considering both series were made by Matt Groening. While not quite as violent as the meeting of Homer and Peter, the two series coming into contact created quite a few amazing moments. If you want to check it out for yourself, the fusing of these universes took place in The Simpsons’ twenty-sixth season.

Luckily, there is plenty of time for more crossovers in the future as Fox Animation has renewed several of its biggest shows for multiple seasons. The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, and American Dad are set to continue for years, meaning that these characters could meet once again down the line.

What do you think was the best cartoon crossover that Fox ever spawned?