A Major Fox Animation Movie is About to Stream Completely Free for Everyone

Fox Animation has been a juggernaut in the entertainment world for decades, with the broadcast network housing the likes of The Simpsons, Family Guy, and many other entries to help expand the animation medium. To no one’s surprise, the Fox animation franchises haven’t been constrained to the small screen. Springfield’s finest, for example, had a film of their own, taking over the silver screen with The Simpsons Movie. Based on the franchise’s continued success, a sequel film is slated to arrive in 2027. Luckily, Fox Animation is still making big moves, as a major cinematic entry is about to be available for free.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie was released in theaters in 2023, bringing Bob Belcher and his family to the silver screen for the first time. With the series currently on its sixteenth season, the film created a story big enough to warrant the animated series making its way to the big screen. While the film has been available to stream on Hulu, the Fox Animation entry is preparing to land on Tubi beginning on March 1st. Bob’s big cinematic entry is landing on the free streaming service on a unique date, as countless Cartoon Network series and Warner Bros property are preparing to do the same beginning next month.

Bob’s Burgers is Open For Business

For those who haven’t seen The Bob’s Burgers Movie, the film focuses on the Belchers dealing with a sinkhole on Wonder Wharf, throwing a monkey wrench into their summer plans. While a sequel hasn’t been confirmed, we here at ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with series creator Loren Bouchard about the potential of the Belchers returning to the silver screen. Bouchard noted that he is hoping to see a sequel confirmed and already has ideas for what Bob and his family will deal with should they return to theaters, “No word on it, but it was so fun. It was so fun to make that thing, and it was so good for us. It was good for the show, and I will do another one any day.”

While Bob’s Burgers is currently on its sixteenth season, Fox animation enthusiasts should prepare for several more down the line. The animated series has been confirmed to run up until 2029 at least, with the studio confirming that it will house at least nineteen seasons. On top of the Belchers’ renewal, the network has also confirmed that multiple seasons are in the works for Bob’s Burgers fellow series, including The Simpsons, Family Guy, and American Dad.

Alongside Bob’s Burgers The Movie, several Cartoon Network series are planning to arrive on Tubi beginning March 1st. The list includes the likes of The Powerpuff Girls, Dexter’s Laboratory, Courage the Cowardly Dog, and many more. With Tubi seeing big success with Looney Tunes, the free streaming service is going all-in when it comes to the animation world.

