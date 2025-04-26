Fox’s Animated Shows Coming to New Night For the First Time in Many Years

Fox’s Animation Domination block has been going through a lot of changes in the last couple of years, and now it’s about to undergo one of its biggest changes yet as it’s going to move to a brand new night for the first time in many years. Fans following Fox’s animation line up like The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers and more have likely noticed that these series have been going through quite a few schedule shake ups in the last few years specifically. Long running shows have been pushed back, and other shows have been split up for much longer than fans could be hoping for.

These schedule changes will be continuing with Fox through the Summer, but for a very good reason as fans will see even more new episodes of Animation Domination’s line up. As reported by Animation Magazine, Fox’s Animation Domination will move over to Thursday evenings beginning on Thursday, May 29th with even more new episodes of shows like Bob’s Burgers, Grimsburg, Family Guy, and The Great North through the Summer 2025 season. Which is going to be a pretty big shift for Summer broadcasts in general too.

Fox’s Animated Shows Get New Schedule for the Summer

Fox’s Animation Domination for the Summer 2025 season begins on Thursday, May 29th and breaks down with Bob’s Burgers leading at 8:00PM ET, Grimsburg at 8:30PM ET, Family Guy at 9:00PM ET, and The Great North capping off the block at 9:30PM ET. The block’s schedule has been going through so many changes in the last few years, that new episodes of many of its shows did not hit within the Fall 2024 schedule. Instead being saved for a midseason premiere, Family Guy, Grimsburg, and The Great North will be airing the rest of their respective seasons through the Summer.

It’s a pretty great move for broadcast television as usually the Summer is left as on off period for written programs like these animated sitcoms. While there will be plenty of new releases like Fox’s reality shows airing at the same time, it’s neat to see that there will still be new episodes of its animated favorites at a time when they’re usually off. So while it meant waiting a long time to see a show like Bob’s Burgers return for new episodes, Fox is making it all work with new episodes airing through the Summer before resetting its schedule once again later this Fall.

Animation Domination Is Going Through Even More Changes

While this new line up is missing shows like The Simpsons and Krapopolis, they will most likely return in full later this Fall. The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, and Family Guy have each been confirmed for four more seasons each, and American Dad! will be returning to Fox (after airing on TBS for many years) with four more seasons in the pipeline as well. This means that the Animation Domination block is going to go through a few more changes before it settles as each of these shows continues to air their batches of new episodes.

It will also likely mean shorter seasons for each show overall as it will be much easier to rotate the line up around with a completely done season rather than rotate it in between the first and second halves like they have been doing already. For example, The Simpsons could return for Season 37 as soon as later this Fall, and when it ends for the year that will be the end of the season overall before returning for Season 38 in the next year. But that’s just one of the many ways things will continue to shake up.

