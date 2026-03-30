3 Years On, Star Wars Fans Spot Another Incredible Clone Wars Easter Egg in Ahsoka (& It Has Huge Implications For Season 2)

Ahsoka season 2 wrapped filming in late October of 2025, and while no official release date has been announced, the show is expected sometime later in 2026. Currently, Ahsoka is the only confirmed upcoming live-action Star Wars show, after years of live-action shows feeling like the bulk of what the franchise was focusing on. Both reasons have contributed to the interest in and theories about what Ahsoka season 2 has in store for audiences.

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However, the story of the show itself is also a huge cause for that curiosity and speculation, particularly after the season 1 ending left several major questions on the table, from what Anakin’s Force Ghost will do on Peridea to what (if anything) will come of Baylan Skoll’s quest regarding the Mortis Gods. The latter in particular has led to countless theories about the upcoming season, and one surprising Ahsoka season 1 Easter egg may offer some answers.

A Winged Creature In Ahsoka Has A Major Clone Wars Connection

Audiences were quick to spot the convor Morai in Ahsoka season 1 and recognize the creature’s connection to the Star Wars: The Clone Wars TV show, but many missed another winged creature with an important link to The Clone Wars. Morai, the owl-like bird who has appeared by Ahsoka’s side in Ahsoka and Star Wars Rebels, was introduced in The Clone Wars, during the Mortis Gods arc. This arc likewise saw the debut of the Father, the Son, and the Daughter, who comprise the trio of gods.

The Daughter represented the light side of the Force, the Son represented the dark side, and the Father represented balance itself, making these gods immensely important beings in the Star Wars galaxy. However, this arc ended in tragedy, with all three gods dead in the end. The Daughter’s death proved particularly interesting because she used the last remaining bit of her life force to help Anakin resurrect Ahsoka, linking Ahsoka and the Daughter forever. Morai, who was hers, has followed Ahsoka since.

Yet, there was another winged creature who also had a Clone Wars and Mortis God connection, and it hints at just how important the Mortis Gods will be in Ahsoka season 2. Namely, the other winged creature that appeared in Ahsoka season 1 seems to be the bat-like creature that the Son morphed into, meaning that the Mortis Gods may not be just a piece of the puzzle in the new season; they might be where this entire story is headed.

The winged creatures of Peridea….🦉🦇



Interesting….Anyway, AHSOKA season 2 is currently in POST-production and expected this year!



(original post said pre-production😩. Don’t tweet without your glasses on, folks.) pic.twitter.com/pn7upTAQqN — Morai the Messenger 🦉 – AHSOKA S2 Updates (@moraimessenger) January 11, 2026

The Mortis Gods Will Likely Play A Huge Role In Season 2

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

The Ahsoka season 1 ending already set up a huge return for the Mortis Gods in the upcoming season of the show. Not only was Baylan Skoll revealed to be on the hunt for information about the Mortis Gods (or perhaps the Mortis Gods themselves), but also, he was shown atop a statue of the Father, meaning there is some definitive connection between Peridea and these gods. What’s more, Ahsoka, who has the strongest connection to the Mortis Gods of any living Star Wars character, is now on Peridea as well.

This has led to a range of theories, from the idea that the Mortis Gods will return/be resurrected in some way, to the possibility that they were never fully dead. Yet, the most exciting theory of all, so far, has to be the potential for a new trio of Mortis Gods to be formed. Specifically, a trio comprising Baylan Skoll as the son, Ahsoka Tano as the Daughter, and Force Ghost Anakin Skywalker as the Father.

This would particularly make sense because Ahsoka already has such a specific and strong connection to the daughter, and Anakin was directly asked by the Father to take his place and is the so-called ‘Chosen One’ who is directly meant to bring balance to the Force, just as the Father always does. While Baylan doesn’t seem to have nearly the same level of connection, his unusual status as essentially a Dark Jedi makes him a compelling option for the new Son, and he clearly has some sort of fascination with the gods.

Star Wars Could Make Its Coolest Anakin Skywalker Choice Yet

While the idea of Baylan, Ahsoka, and Anakin becoming the new Son, Daughter, and Father of the Mortis Gods is thrilling, it remains to be seen whether Star Wars would actually offer audiences an arc so unexpected. If Ahsoka season 2 did, though, it would mean one of the coolest choices for Anakin Skywalker’s character to date. Specifically, this could give Anakin a completely new level of power, as he would be a Force Ghost taking on this role. It would also make good on the Chosen One prophecy in a way that Star Wars hasn’t, at least not fully.

This would also answer myriad other questions, including where Ahsoka was throughout the sequel trilogy, why Anakin didn’t visit Kylo Ren as a Force Ghost to tell him not to join the dark side (or, better yet, why he didn’t visit his own son as a Force Ghost), and what actually did come of the Mortis Gods and their power. For now, these are only theories, and the sighting of one winged creature isn’t a lot to go off of. However, there’s plenty of evidence to suggest that at least some of these Mortis Gods theories may be true.

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