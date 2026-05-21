31 Years Ago, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Closed Its Season With An Shocking Ranger Upgrade

Over the three seasons of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, all of the Rangers had their various moments to shine, and Zack was no different. Zack was always up for having a good time while he fought the forces of evil, but when the situation called for it, Zack had no issue shifting into another gear. That’s exactly what happened in an episode 31 years ago, which not only gave Zack the spotlight but also gave him a shocking upgrade.

Videos by ComicBook.com

31 years ago, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers aired its 60th episode of season 1, titled An Oyster Stew, which was also the season finale. The episode shines a light on Zack, both in terms of his personal life and his work as a Ranger, and at one point Tommy transfers his Dragon Shield to Zack to help him heal and give him energy in the midst of their fight against the Oysterizer. Zack uses the extra boost to knock the Oysterizer off the cliff and into the water below, saving Tommy in the process, and you can watch the full episode below.

Play video

The Dragon Shield Is Mostly a Green Ranger Trademark, But He’s Not The Only One To Wear It

While others have worn the Dragon Shield during Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, it is mostly closely associated with the Green Ranger. The Dragon Shield came standard with the Green Ranger suit and power set, but Tommy was also able to share the power of the Dragon Shield if the situation called for it.

This would happen twice throughout Mighty Morphin, including when Tommy lost his Green Ranger powers. That led to Tommy giving his Power Coin, Dragon Shield, and Dragon Dagger to Jason, and those elements boosted Jason’s already powerful Ranger abilities right away. With the Dragon Dagger also in his possession, the Rangers were then able to activate the Dragonzord, even with Tommy out of commission as the Green Ranger.

As for Zack, his stint with the Dragon Shield happens when most everyone else in Angel Grove is frozen in a suspended animation state thanks to the villainous Oysterizer. Zack and Tommy take on the villain but are losing thanks to the creature’s acid gel, and Zack takes a direct hit.

To help him heal and give him a welcome boost, Tommy transfers the Dragon Shield to Zack, but then the Oysterizer scores a direct hit on Tommy. This leaves Zack in his new upgraded form to take down Oysterizer, and he knocks him off the cliff into the water below. While it was short-lived, it was still great to see Zack rocking the Dragon Shield and making one of the true fan favorite Rangers even more powerful.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!