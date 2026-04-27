Power Rangers’ New Green Ranger Series Reveals Major Details

2026 is set to be a big year for the Power Rangers franchises, as not one, not two, but three new series are on the way, and that’s not even including the in-development live-action Disney+ series. One series is focusing on the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 10 years later, while the other is playing in the sandbox of over 30 years of stories. The final new series is one that focuses on the Green Ranger, and now we finally have critical details on the new series and our first look.

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The final book of the new trio of Power Rangers series is Power Rangers Green, and thanks to the newest update from Penguin Random House, we now have the official cover and series description. Power Rangers Green will follow Tommy Oliver after his time as a Power Ranger is thought to be done. Tommy hasn’t wielded a morpher in some time, but after he gets a visit from an unexpected person from his past, he is tasked with wielding that power one more time, though it remains to be seen if he can actually become the Green Ranger once more. You can check out the full cover below.

This Isn’t The First Green Ranger Series, But There Are Key Differences

The Green Ranger is one of the most popular Rangers in the entire franchise, so it’s always exciting to see a new series featuring the character of Tommy Oliver. That said, this isn’t the first time we’ve received a Green Ranger series set in the future, as it originally happened with BOOM! Studios’ Soul of the Dragon graphic novel.

The graphic novel was set 20 years after Tommy’s time as part of the Dino Thunder team, and it featured a Tommy who had retired from Ranger duty. Instead of being a Ranger, Tommy’s time was more focused on his family with Kat and his job as a school teacher, but he still held onto his Master Morpher, and it came in handy after his son JJ was kidnapped. Despite the pains he deals with on a regular basis, Tommy becomes a Ranger once again to find and save his son, and the adventure goes in some interesting directions from there.

In Power Rangers Green, Tommy has also retired from Ranger life and is living a quiet life with his family. It remains to be seen how Tommy is dealing with his retirement in the story, but one thing we know is that an unexpected visitor shows up and challenges him to become a Ranger once more. This time, it doesn’t seem tied to his family, so it could be anyone from his past showing up at his door. It could end up being one of the original five Rangers, but Tommy’s been a Ranger on so many teams that you could go any number of ways with it, and it would still make sense. You can find the official description below.

“He’s the last Power Ranger on Earth… but that doesn’t mean he’s alone. The world we know is long gone. Tommy Oliver has put away his morpher and settled into a quiet life with his strange little family. But one day, an unexpected visitor from his past arrives on his doorstep and challenges him to take up the hero’s mantle once more. Can he relive the past with this unexpected ally? Will the Green Power Ranger finally return?

Go on an unexpected journey with Power Rangers veteran writer Paul Allor (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, G.I. Joe) and up-and-coming artist Gustaffo Vargas (ALTIPLANO, Olympos: Nullhunter), as they explore a reenvisioned future for Tommy Oliver and the fate of the world as we know it!”

Power Rangers Green #1 releases in comic stores on August 5, 2026.

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