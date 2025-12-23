65 Years Ago Today, The Twilight Zone Released a Tragic Christmas Episode (Starring a Hollywood Legend)

Most people don’t think of Christmas and The Twilight Zone at the same time, but the revered sci-fi horror series delivered an excellent and poignant holiday-themed episode on this day over six decades ago. Over the course of its original run from 1959 to 1964, The Twilight Zone released standalone stories predominantly revolving around supernatural and extraterrestrial phenomena. These unexplained events generate an eerie atmosphere and lead to some jaw-dropping moments in episodes of The Twilight Zone. It may seem like Christmas has no part in the show’s overarching themes, but The Twilight Zone features numerous episodes having to do with the winter holiday. Its most tragic Christmas installment is perfect to watch this December.

The Twilight Zone, Season 2, Episode 11, “The Night of the Meek,” takes place on Christmas Eve. Legendary actor Art Carney stars as Henry Corwin, who takes a gig as a department store’s Santa Claus. After getting drunk and losing his job due to his clumsy behavior, Corwin discovers something that will fulfill his greatest wish during the holiday season. The episode aired 65 years ago and was also remade into “Night of the Meek” by the 1980s Twilight Zone series. Still, the 1960 rendition of this story is one to remember every year during Christmas.

“The Night of the Meek” Is a Great Christmas Episode

“The Night of the Meek” tells a sobering story about Christmas among the less fortunate. Corwin, himself, is unemployed outside of his seasonal job as Santa Claus, and his firing triggers an emotional plea. Lamenting the somber reality of being poor on Christmas, Corwin tells his boss, “Just on one Christmas, I’d like to see the meek inherit the Earth.” While walking home, Corwin finds a giant bag that contains any gift a person asks him for. As Corwin distributes presents to those nearby, the police arrive and accuse him of stealing merchandise from the department store. But when an officer reaches into the bag, all they find is garbage. Corwin leaves and continues to give out presents to children in his community until his bag is empty.

Reflecting on his magical night with a neighbor, Corwin says that the only thing he wants is to be the “biggest gift-giver of all time” and to carry out his Santa duties every year. At the end of the episode, Corwin stumbles upon a sleigh with reindeer and an elf, who refers to him as Santa Claus. The police officer and Corwin’s former boss spy Santa’s sleigh gliding across the sky as they head for home. Rod Serling concludes the episode by stating, “There’s a wondrous magic to Christmas, and there’s a special power reserved for little people. In short, there’s nothing mightier than the meek.”

The Twilight Zone‘s “The Night of the Meek” serves as a powerful reminder of the true meaning of Christmas. It’s easy to get caught up in the holiday season’s consumerism and overindulgence, so it’s important to recognize that helping those in need embodies the Christmas spirit more than anything else. Corwin’s transformation into Santa Claus stems from a genuine care for his underprivileged community. Some may prefer to watch comedies like Elf or cheerful movies such as A Christmas Story around this time of year, but “The Night of the Meek” is just as fulfilling. A tragic tale with a joyful ending, this Christmas episode of The Twilight Zone should be part of more people’s Christmas gatherings.

Art Carney’s The Twilight Zone Appearance Deserves Recognition

Carney’s performance as Corwin in “The Night of the Meek” solidifies the episode as a true holiday classic. The actor brings sincerity and anguish to Corwin’s sad, intoxicated state on Christmas Eve. Carney expertly transforms his character’s despair into delight as Corwin lives his dream as Santa. It’s not surprising that Carney, who was known for his heartwarming movie and TV roles, succeeds in his episode of The Twilight Zone. His Oscar-winning performance as retiree and cat lover Harry Coombes in Harry and Tonto is wonderfully wholesome, while his renowned role as sewer worker Ed Norton in the TV sitcom The Honeymooners perfectly shows off his ability to play endearing individuals. Carney was the ideal actor to take on the role of Corwin in “The Night of the Meek,” and those who enjoy The Twilight Zone should make sure to stream the episode this Christmas.

